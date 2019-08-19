Union Bankshares Increased Philip Morris Intl (PM) Holding by $457,160; Sysco (SYY) Stock Value Declined While Fairview Capital Investment Management Has Lifted Position by $1.25 Million

Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 14.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Union Bankshares Corp bought 5,195 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 42,114 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.72 million, up from 36,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Union Bankshares Corp who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $132.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $85.19. About 1.45M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q L&M Cigarette Shipment Volume Down 12.3%; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Factory of Greek Affiliate Ceases Cigarette Production; 22/04/2018 – DJ Philip Morris International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PM); 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Cigarette and Heated Tobaco Unit Shipment Volume 173.8B, Down 2.3%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 OPERATING CASH FLOW OF OVER $9.0B; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Adds Philip Morris, Exits GE, Cuts AutoZone: 13F; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and Fights Efforts to Reduce Smoking Worldwide; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT $1.7B; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES FY EPS $5.25 TO $5.40, SAW $5.20 TO $5.35; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.25 TO $5.40

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 2.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc bought 19,004 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The hedge fund held 798,233 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.29 million, up from 779,229 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $73.88. About 1.71M shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 27/03/2018 – UK’S CMA – CLEARED ANTICIPATED ACQUISITION BY SYSCO CORP OF KENT FROZEN FOODS; 22/03/2018 – Sysco Raises Previously Announced Tender Cap From $200M to $230.5M; 22/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 5; 11/04/2018 – Sysco Teamsters Ratify Two First Contracts, Expand Bargaining Power In Florida; 10/05/2018 – Sysco Establishes Scholarship in Honor of Former CEO William J. Delaney; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Adjusted Operating Income $536M; 06/04/2018 – SYSCO INDUSTRIES LTD SYSC.BO – STORAGE AREA, PRINTING DEPARTMENT, COATING DEPARTMENT AT FACTORY PREMISES ARE HUGELY AFFECTED DUE TO FIRE; 22/03/2018 – SYSCO REPORTS EARLY TENDER RESULTS & UPSIZING OF PENDING CASH; 09/05/2018 – Five Prominent Gaming CEOs in Showcase Event at 22nd Annual East Coast Gaming Congress, June 13-14 in Atlantic City

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 63,128 were reported by Mutual Of America Lc. Boston Family Office Lc accumulated 5,750 shares. Victory Mngmt owns 0.47% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 3.07 million shares. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel holds 0.28% or 46,986 shares in its portfolio. Leisure Mgmt, California-based fund reported 9,779 shares. Oxbow Advisors stated it has 0.08% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Northern Tru Corporation has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Csat Invest Advisory LP has 0% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 142 shares. Motco reported 849 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cambridge Trust accumulated 0.03% or 7,519 shares. Profund Advisors Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). South State holds 128,576 shares. Communications Of Virginia Va has invested 0.05% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 40,300 shares. Magnetar Financial Lc has invested 0.02% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY).

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.38 billion and $1.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners Lp (NYSEMKT:CQP) by 93,925 shares to 786,311 shares, valued at $32.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Barclays Tips Bond Fund (TIP) by 14,292 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,075 shares, and cut its stake in Gaslog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG).

More notable recent Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – The Motley Fool” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Sysco +3% after profit beat – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Sysco acquires small broadline distributor – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “2 Top Food Stocks to Buy Now – The Motley Fool” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Sysco Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Guardian Life Comm Of America has invested 0.05% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Parthenon Limited Com accumulated 0.75% or 38,151 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Lc owns 10,489 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Baldwin Brothers Ma invested in 0.14% or 10,521 shares. Parsec Management reported 15,629 shares. Schmidt P J Inv Management has 8,909 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Grimes & Inc stated it has 5,655 shares. M Hldg Secs stated it has 11,281 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. The Massachusetts-based Boston Private Wealth Ltd has invested 0.08% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Bahl & Gaynor holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 59,701 shares. Weatherly Asset Mngmt LP has 5,197 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Macquarie Group Limited has 277,721 shares. Horizon Investments Lc reported 5,580 shares stake. Nuveen Asset Lc invested in 48,413 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Shayne And Company Llc has 8,599 shares for 0.53% of their portfolio.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity.