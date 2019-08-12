Union Bankshares Inc. (UNB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Oritani Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIT)

Union Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB) and Oritani Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIT) are two firms in the Regional – Northeast Banks that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Union Bankshares Inc. 40 3.52 N/A 1.56 21.25 Oritani Financial Corp. 17 7.15 N/A 1.19 15.25

In table 1 we can see Union Bankshares Inc. and Oritani Financial Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Oritani Financial Corp. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Union Bankshares Inc. The business that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Union Bankshares Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Oritani Financial Corp., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Union Bankshares Inc. 0.00% 11% 0.9% Oritani Financial Corp. 0.00% 9.9% 1.3%

Risk and Volatility

Union Bankshares Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 59.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.41 beta. Oritani Financial Corp.’s 31.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.69 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Union Bankshares Inc. and Oritani Financial Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 16.1% and 70.4% respectively. Insiders held 0.6% of Union Bankshares Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.6% of Oritani Financial Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Union Bankshares Inc. -4.24% -11.3% -12.66% -29.5% -36.23% -30.49% Oritani Financial Corp. 1.86% 1.91% 4.68% 8.12% 12.86% 22.71%

For the past year Union Bankshares Inc. had bearish trend while Oritani Financial Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

Union Bankshares Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Oritani Financial Corp.

Oritani Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company for Oritani Bank that provides various banking services for individual and corporate customers in the United States. It accepts a range of deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand and NOW checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, and time deposits. The company also provides residential commercial real estate loans comprising mortgage loans secured by apartment buildings; commercial real estate loans, including mortgage loans secured by retail anchor shopping centers, commercial offices, retail space, warehouses, and mixed-use buildings; and residential real estate loans, such as one to four family residential real property and home equity loans. It also offers second mortgage and equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as construction loans. In addition, the company owns and invests in securities and real estate properties. As of June 30, 2017, it operated 26 full service branches in Bergen, Hudson, Essex, and Passaic counties in New Jersey; and lending offices in New York City, New York and Cherry Hill, New Jersey. The company was founded in 1911 and is headquartered in Washington Township, New Jersey.