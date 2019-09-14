Union Bankshares Inc. (UNB) and Salisbury Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) Comparison side by side

As Regional – Northeast Banks companies, Union Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB) and Salisbury Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Union Bankshares Inc. 37 3.86 N/A 1.56 21.25 Salisbury Bancorp Inc. 40 2.66 N/A 3.28 11.74

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Union Bankshares Inc. and Salisbury Bancorp Inc. Salisbury Bancorp Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Union Bankshares Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. Union Bankshares Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Salisbury Bancorp Inc., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Union Bankshares Inc. and Salisbury Bancorp Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Union Bankshares Inc. 0.00% 11% 0.9% Salisbury Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 8.5% 0.8%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.41 shows that Union Bankshares Inc. is 59.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Salisbury Bancorp Inc. has a 0.42 beta and it is 58.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 16.1% of Union Bankshares Inc. shares and 8.9% of Salisbury Bancorp Inc. shares. About 0.6% of Union Bankshares Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 8% of Salisbury Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Union Bankshares Inc. -4.24% -11.3% -12.66% -29.5% -36.23% -30.49% Salisbury Bancorp Inc. 0.85% -1.56% -5.52% 4.76% -11.71% 6.41%

For the past year Union Bankshares Inc. has -30.49% weaker performance while Salisbury Bancorp Inc. has 6.41% stronger performance.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto and personal installment loans. In addition, it offers a range of fiduciary services, including trust and estate administration, wealth advisory, and investment management services to individuals, families, businesses, and institutions. Further, the company provides additional depositor related services consisting of landlord/tenant lease security accounts and services, merchant services, payroll services, ATM services, bank-by-phone services, Internet banking services, Internet bill pay services, person to person payments, bank to bank transfers, mobile banking services, and online financial management with account aggregation services, as well as cash management services, including remote deposit capture, ACH origination, wire transfers, and positive pay services. It operates through a network of 13 banking offices and 9 ATMs located in Litchfield County, Connecticut; Dutchess and Orange Counties, New York; and Berkshire County, Massachusetts, as well as through its main office located in Lakeville, Connecticut. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Lakeville, Connecticut.