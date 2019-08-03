Union Bankshares Inc. (UNB) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

As Regional – Northeast Banks company, Union Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB) is competing with its competitors based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Union Bankshares Inc. has 16.1% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 46.71% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Union Bankshares Inc. has 0.6% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 5.24% insiders ownership for its rivals.
Profitability
On first table we have Union Bankshares Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Union Bankshares Inc.
|0.00%
|11.00%
|0.90%
|Industry Average
|14.78%
|9.92%
|0.99%
Earnings & Valuation
The following data compares Union Bankshares Inc. and its rivals’ .
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Union Bankshares Inc.
|N/A
|40
|21.25
|Industry Average
|42.25M
|285.86M
|23.43
Union Bankshares Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its rivals.
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Union Bankshares Inc. and its rivals.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Union Bankshares Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|0.00
|2.33
|1.14
|2.72
The rivals have a potential upside of 98.47%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Union Bankshares Inc. and its rivals.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Union Bankshares Inc.
|-4.24%
|-11.3%
|-12.66%
|-29.5%
|-36.23%
|-30.49%
|Industry Average
|2.44%
|3.00%
|6.60%
|10.24%
|11.39%
|14.99%
For the past year Union Bankshares Inc. has -30.49% weaker performance while Union Bankshares Inc.’s rivals have 14.99% stronger performance.
Risk and Volatility
Union Bankshares Inc. is 59.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.41. In other hand, Union Bankshares Inc.’s competitors have beta of 0.69 which is 30.63% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.
Dividends
Union Bankshares Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Union Bankshares Inc.’s rivals beat Union Bankshares Inc. on 6 of the 5 factors.
