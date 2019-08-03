Union Bankshares Inc. (UNB) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

As Regional – Northeast Banks company, Union Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB) is competing with its competitors based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Union Bankshares Inc. has 16.1% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 46.71% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Union Bankshares Inc. has 0.6% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 5.24% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Union Bankshares Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Union Bankshares Inc. 0.00% 11.00% 0.90% Industry Average 14.78% 9.92% 0.99%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Union Bankshares Inc. and its rivals’ .

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Union Bankshares Inc. N/A 40 21.25 Industry Average 42.25M 285.86M 23.43

Union Bankshares Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Union Bankshares Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Union Bankshares Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 2.33 1.14 2.72

The rivals have a potential upside of 98.47%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Union Bankshares Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Union Bankshares Inc. -4.24% -11.3% -12.66% -29.5% -36.23% -30.49% Industry Average 2.44% 3.00% 6.60% 10.24% 11.39% 14.99%

For the past year Union Bankshares Inc. has -30.49% weaker performance while Union Bankshares Inc.’s rivals have 14.99% stronger performance.

Risk and Volatility

Union Bankshares Inc. is 59.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.41. In other hand, Union Bankshares Inc.’s competitors have beta of 0.69 which is 30.63% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Union Bankshares Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Union Bankshares Inc.’s rivals beat Union Bankshares Inc. on 6 of the 5 factors.