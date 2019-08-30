Union Bankshares Inc. (UNB) and Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT) Comparing side by side

Union Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB) and Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT) compete against each other in the Regional – Northeast Banks sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Union Bankshares Inc. 38 3.18 N/A 1.56 21.25 Fulton Financial Corporation 16 3.17 N/A 1.39 12.27

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Union Bankshares Inc. and Fulton Financial Corporation. Fulton Financial Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Union Bankshares Inc. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Union Bankshares Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Fulton Financial Corporation, indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Union Bankshares Inc. 0.00% 11% 0.9% Fulton Financial Corporation 0.00% 9.2% 1%

Volatility and Risk

Union Bankshares Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 59.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.41 beta. Fulton Financial Corporation’s 1.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.01 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Union Bankshares Inc. and Fulton Financial Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 16.1% and 66.3% respectively. About 0.6% of Union Bankshares Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.6% of Fulton Financial Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Union Bankshares Inc. -4.24% -11.3% -12.66% -29.5% -36.23% -30.49% Fulton Financial Corporation -1.16% 3.22% 0.12% 5.07% -2.07% 9.82%

For the past year Union Bankshares Inc. has -30.49% weaker performance while Fulton Financial Corporation has 9.82% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Union Bankshares Inc. beats Fulton Financial Corporation.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; fixed, variable, and adjustable-rate products, such as construction and jumbo loans; and residential mortgages, as well as commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans. In addition, it provides equipment leasing, letters of credit, cash management services, and traditional deposit products; and investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and investment advisory services. Further, the company owns investment securities and other investments, as well as trust preferred securities; and sells various life insurance products. It provides its products and services through branch banking, as well as through a network of automated teller machines, telephone banking, mobile banking, and online banking. As of December 31, 2015, the company operates 243 branches in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. Fulton Financial Corporation was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.