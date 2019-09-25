Union Bankshares Holding in Aflac (AFL) Has Raised as Share Price Rose; Amgen (AMGN) Holder Saratoga Research & Investment Management Has Increased Its Position by $1.10 Million as Stock Rose

Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased its stake in Amgen (AMGN) by 45.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saratoga Research & Investment Management bought 5,969 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 19,112 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.52 million, up from 13,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management who had been investing in Amgen for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $196.06. About 1.67M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 30/04/2018 – Amgen: KYPROLIS Multiple Myeloma Treatment Shows Overall Survival in Two Phase 3 Studies; 17/04/2018 – Novartis presents first-of-its-kind evidence at AAN reinforcing robust and consistent efficacy of AimovigTM* (erenumab) for migraine patients with multiple treatment failures; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION RECOGNIZING REPATHA® (EVOLOCUM; 11/04/2018 – Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics Partners With Mylan to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira; 10/04/2018 – Samsung Bioepis may pay 5% of Humira biosimilar sales as royalty to AbbVie, insiders say; 21/05/2018 – FDA Approves Prolia® (Denosumab) For Glucocorticoid-lnduced Osteoporosis; 10/03/2018 – REG-Sanofi and Regeneron announce plans to make Praluent® more accessible and affordable for patients with the greatest health risk and unmet need; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie in deal with Biogen to delay Humira biosimilar U.S. launch to 2023; 27/04/2018 – Amgen Receives Positive CHMP Opinion to Expand Use of Prolia(R) (denosumab) to Patients With Glucocorticoid-Induced Osteoporosis; 23/04/2018 – Amgen at American Academy of Neurology Meeting Tomorrow

Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in Aflac Inc (AFL) by 103.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Union Bankshares Corp bought 9,333 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 18,383 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.01M, up from 9,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Union Bankshares Corp who had been investing in Aflac Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $52.19. About 2.49M shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 02/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aflac (A3 senior debt) With Stable Outlook; 17/04/2018 – Country Music Star Chris Young Joins Aflac to Present First-Ever Aflac ACM Lifting Lives Honor for Excellence in Music Therapy; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC 1Q REV. $5.5B, EST. $5.47B; 29/05/2018 – Aflac Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC 1Q ADJ. EPS EX-YEN IMPACT $1.02; 02/04/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Aflac’s New Japan Subsidiary; Affirms Credit Ratings of U.S. Insurance Subsidiaries; 02/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Aflac Life Insurance Japan ‘A+’; Otlk Stable; 03/04/2018 – AFLAC NAMES J. TODD DANIELS AS EVP; PRINCIPAL FINL OFFICER; 26/04/2018 – Plexus Partner Mitchell Andrews Featured in Aflac’s Annual Report; 02/04/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Aflac’s New Japan Subsidiary; Affirms Credit Ratings of U.S. Insurance Subsidiaries

More notable recent Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Aflac Names Gerardo Monroy as SVP, Aflac US Innovation Strategy and Execution – PRNewswire” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL) on Behalf of Aflac Stockholders and Encourages Aflac Investors to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Aflac Incorporated’s (NYSE:AFL) ROE Of 11% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Aflac Announces Slate of Events to Commemorate National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month – PRNewswire” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “2 Momentum Stocks With Value – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 36 investors sold AFL shares while 315 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 210 raised stakes. 455.37 million shares or 3.47% less from 471.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tuttle Tactical holds 0.78% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) or 36,358 shares. Etrade Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 15,022 shares. Da Davidson & Commerce invested in 0.04% or 36,755 shares. 106,636 were reported by Bb&T. Mufg Americas Corporation reported 13,029 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd holds 63,847 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0.02% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Captrust Advsrs invested in 0.03% or 15,760 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.12% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Delta Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation Tn has 915 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Hills Fincl Bank And Tru owns 0.23% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 16,080 shares. Mirae Asset reported 0.04% stake. The Indiana-based Old National Savings Bank In has invested 0.05% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability Co holds 0.03% or 36,013 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp owns 31,868 shares.

Saratoga Research & Investment Management, which manages about $1.40 billion and $1.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) by 7,734 shares to 230,461 shares, valued at $31.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Accenture Ltd New (NYSE:ACN) by 4,006 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 144,245 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX).

More notable recent Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amgen: Otezla Brings Growth At A Reasonable Price – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amgen’s Blincyto successful in late-stage ALL study – Seeking Alpha” published on September 24, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Amgen’s Spending Billions to Buy This 1 Drug; Plus Heart Disease Has a New Enemy – The Motley Fool” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amgen: Why This Cash Flow King Is A Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Major Biotechs Scare Off Short Sellers – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 66 investors sold AMGN shares while 485 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 428 raised stakes. 442.30 million shares or 3.24% less from 457.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clarivest Asset Management Limited Liability Co owns 269,092 shares. Badgley Phelps Bell reported 75,183 shares. Sumitomo Life has 21,439 shares. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.48% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Co stated it has 9.78 million shares. Wilkins Inv Counsel holds 4,000 shares. Df Dent And has invested 0.02% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan accumulated 0.1% or 3,000 shares. 357 are owned by Stevens First Principles Invest Advsr. 29,119 are owned by Argyle Management Inc. Suntrust Banks holds 417,719 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Boston reported 10,836 shares. Northwest Counselors holds 0.2% or 2,956 shares. 322,532 were reported by Federated Invsts Pa. Auxier Asset, Oregon-based fund reported 6,108 shares.