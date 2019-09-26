Union Bankshares Has Upped Its Pepsico (PEP) Stake by $5.72 Million as Shares Rose; Mutual Of America Capital Management Cut Its Terreno Realty Corp. (TRNO) Holding by $1.47 Million as Share Price Rose

Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 93.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Union Bankshares Corp bought 43,692 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 90,284 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.84M, up from 46,592 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Union Bankshares Corp who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $135.72. About 3.04M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 16/03/2018 – PEPSICO CEO NOOYI’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION ROSE 4.4% TO $31.1M; 18/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees Sugarless Gatorade Refreshing Sports-Drink Demand; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees Forex Having Neutral Impact on 2018 Revenue, EPS; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi to buy fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods for less than $200 million; 23/03/2018 – VARUN BEVERAGES LTD – CONCLUDED ACQUISITION OF PEPSICO INDIA’S PREVIOUSLY FRANCHISED SUB TERRITORY IN JHARKHAND, MANUFACTURING UNIT AT JAMSHEDPUR; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – BARE SNACKS WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE INDEPENDENTLY FROM ITS HEADQUARTERS IN SAN FRANCISCO; 26/04/2018 – It’s Back to Cola Wars in Pepsi Versus Coca-Cola Marketing Blitz; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: WILL STEP UP ADS ON PEPSI, FOCUS ON DIET, 0 SUGAR; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi revenue tops as developing markets make up for weak N. America; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC CFO JOHNSTON SAYS RISING COSTS FROM TARIFFS NOT EXPECTED TO BE DISRUPTIVE – CNBC

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Terreno Realty Corp. (TRNO) by 9.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc sold 29,974 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.99% . The institutional investor held 286,365 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.04M, down from 316,339 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Terreno Realty Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $51.49. About 179,878 shares traded. Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) has risen 33.68% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.68% the S&P500. Some Historical TRNO News: 08/05/2018 – TERRENO REALTY BUYS PROPERTY IN NEWARK, NJ FOR $6.3M, MAKES SR; 11/04/2018 – TERRENO REALTY CORP – 97.5% QUARTER END SAME STORE OCCUPANCY COMPARED TO PRIOR QUARTER OF 98.3% AND PRIOR YEAR OF 97.2%; 02/05/2018 – Terreno Realty Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend and Files First Quarter 2018 Financial Statements; 18/04/2018 – TERRENO REALTY CORP TRNO.N : COMPASS POINT RAISES TO BUY; 08/05/2018 – TERRENO REALTY CORP – THE SENIOR SECURED LOAN HAS TERM OF TWO YEARS, AN INTEREST RATE OF 8.0%; 08/03/2018 Terreno Realty Corporation Acquires Building in Seattle, WA for $42.0 Million; 21/04/2018 – DJ Terreno Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRNO); 08/05/2018 – Terreno Realty Corp Acquires Property in Newark, NJ for $6.3M and Makes Senior Secured Loan of $55M; 11/04/2018 – TERRENO REALTY CORP – 97.0% QUARTER END OCCUPANCY COMPARED TO PRIOR QUARTER OF 97.3% AND PRIOR YEAR OF 97.4%; 11/04/2018 – Terreno Realty Corp Had 97.5% Same-Store Occupancy at End of 1Q

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The Curious Case of PepsiCo’s Product Volumes – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why You Should Buy Pepsi Instead of Coca-Cola Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “PepsiCo a Top Socially Responsible Dividend Stock With 3.5% Yield (PEP) – Nasdaq” on January 15, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is Pepsico (PEP) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year? – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “PepsiCo Earnings Extend Positive Momentum Into 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stillwater Investment Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.83% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Moreover, Profund Limited has 0.67% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 108,551 shares. Bb&T Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.71% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Aspiriant Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 25,605 shares. Matrix Asset Advsr has invested 2.59% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Jfs Wealth Advsrs Limited Com has 0.41% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Grace White Ny owns 60,718 shares. Permanens LP invested in 0% or 44 shares. Gam Hldg Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 125,508 shares. Norris Perne & French Ltd Liability Partnership Mi holds 0.26% or 15,868 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement holds 2.11M shares. Willingdon Wealth Mngmt stated it has 0.99% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Brinker Capital Inc holds 25,084 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Legacy Private Trust Communication invested in 7,532 shares. Harvest Management holds 11,985 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio.

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.10B and $7.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7,744 shares to 1.19 million shares, valued at $159.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boise Cascade Corp. (NYSE:BCC) by 20,632 shares in the quarter, for a total of 117,693 shares, and has risen its stake in Olin Corp. (NYSE:OLN).

More notable recent Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Terreno Realty Corporation Acquires Property in Carlstadt, NJ for $4.0 Million – Business Wire” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Terreno Realty to offer $100M unsecured notes – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amazon And Industrial REITs: An Incredible Tailwind, But Future Looks Cloudy – Seeking Alpha” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Asking price for downtown Brooklyn building is $12 million – New York Business Journal” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Terreno Realty Corporation Announces Tax Treatment of 2018 Dividends – Business Wire” with publication date: January 30, 2019.