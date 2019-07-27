Union Bankshares Has Trimmed Its Abbott Labs (ABT) Position by $470,366; Stock Price Rose; Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Cut Its Position in Nextera Energy Partners LP (NEP) as Stock Value Rose

Union Bankshares Corp decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 8.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Union Bankshares Corp sold 5,954 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 61,514 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.92M, down from 67,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Union Bankshares Corp who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $154.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $87.75. About 3.94M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 23.36% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 06/03/2018 U.S. FDA SAYS EXPANDED APPROVAL OF A HEART VALVE TO INCLUDE A SIZE SMALL ENOUGH TO BE USED IN NEWBORN PEDIATRIC PATIENTS TO TREAT HEART DEFECTS

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Partners Lp (NEP) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp sold 301,081 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 451,622 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.06 million, down from 752,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Nextera Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $49.13. About 169,200 shares traded. NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) has risen 5.56% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NEP News: 09/04/2018 – NEP REALTY AND INDUSTRY PCL – APPOINTS SOMCHAI VANICHSENEE AS CHAIRMAN; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – PRELIMINARY QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $212 MLN VS $198 MLN; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS IN PACT WITH CPPIB FOR PORTFOLIO SALE; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $258M; 06/04/2018 – Creative Technology, a Division of NEP Group, Acquires Hong Kong-Based Avollusion; 02/04/2018 – NextEra to Sell Six Generation Facilities in Ontario; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – DEAL FOR A TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF APPROXIMATELY $582.3 MLN; 09/03/2018 NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP NEP.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $39; 02/04/2018 – CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD – AFFILIATES OF NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS, WILL CONTINUE TO BE OPERATOR UNDER A LONG-TERM AGREEMENT; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners to Redeploy Proceeds to Acquire Higher-Yielding U.S. Assets

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $12.17 million activity. 177,457 shares were sold by Contreras Jaime, worth $12.42M on Wednesday, January 30.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Twin Tree Management Ltd Partnership invested in 0.01% or 16,530 shares. Ronna Sue Cohen accumulated 6.25M shares or 4.21% of the stock. Ferguson Wellman Management Inc holds 0.14% or 52,303 shares in its portfolio. Cornerstone Advsr holds 8,000 shares. Synovus Financial reported 219,159 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.02% or 12,034 shares in its portfolio. Liberty Mngmt has 1.47% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 36,539 shares. Hodges Cap Mgmt has invested 0.09% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Lenox Wealth Mngmt owns 730 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 30,162 are owned by Davis R M. 6,746 are owned by Newman Dignan Sheerar. Atlantic Union Natl Bank Corp holds 1.36% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 61,514 shares. Martin & Tn holds 0.75% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 31,017 shares. Balyasny Asset Management stated it has 0.25% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Sawgrass Asset Management Llc stated it has 1.97% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Union Bankshares Corp, which manages about $361.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (FTY) by 174,814 shares to 221,167 shares, valued at $11.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 5,195 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,114 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 23 investors sold NEP shares while 50 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 45.42 million shares or 2.50% more from 44.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tradewinds Limited invested in 300 shares. Fmr Lc has 1.78 million shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada has 208,904 shares. Schroder Inv Management Grp has invested 0% in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP). Moreover, Mariner Limited Liability Com has 0.01% invested in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) for 20,850 shares. The New York-based Qci Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP). Tower Rech Cap Llc (Trc) holds 321 shares. Energ Income Ltd Liability Company accumulated 5.40 million shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP). Envestnet Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 16,574 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Grp has invested 0% in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP). Williams Jones Assoc Limited Liability Company reported 0.18% stake. Opus Grp Inc Lc accumulated 24,985 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Swiss National Bank reported 102,000 shares. Weiss Multi holds 0.02% or 15,000 shares.