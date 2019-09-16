Union Bankshares Has Trimmed Genuine Parts Co (GPC) Holding By $321,051; Courage Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Facebook (FB) Holding

Union Bankshares Corp decreased Genuine Parts Co (GPC) stake by 7.52% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Union Bankshares Corp sold 3,117 shares as Genuine Parts Co (GPC)’s stock declined 3.32%. The Union Bankshares Corp holds 38,352 shares with $3.97 million value, down from 41,469 last quarter. Genuine Parts Co now has $14.42B valuation. The stock increased 1.19% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $98.68. About 460,428 shares traded. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 0.63% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 16/05/2018 – Genuine Parts Company Comments On Definitive Merger Agreement With Essendant Following Staples’ Conditional, Non-Binding Propos; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – COMBINED CO WILL HAVE 3 ESSENDANT-APPOINTED DIRECTORS, 4 GENUINE PARTS-APPOINTED DIRECTORS, AND 4 DIRECTORS APPOINTED BY MUTUAL AGREEMENT; 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS 1Q EPS $1.20, EST. $1.31; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – TRANSACTION HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BOARDS OF ESSENDANT AND GENUINE PARTS; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – TRANSACTION IMPLIES A VALUATION OF S.P. RICHARDS OF ABOUT $680 MLN; 02/05/2018 – GPC Releases Recommendations to Overcome Challenges in Core Outcome Set Adoption and Implementation in Clinical Trials; 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS CO GPC.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 12 TO 13 PCT; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Sees 2018 Tax Rate 26%; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – COMBINED CO EXPECTS 90% OF COST SYNERGIES TO BE REALIZED WITHIN 2 YEARS POST-CLOSING & TO INCUR LESS THAN $50 MLN IN ONE-TIME CASH COSTS; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – BEFORE DISTRIBUTION, SPINCO WILL ENTER INTO CREDIT FACILITY FOR UP TO $400 MLN

Courage Capital Management Llc decreased Facebook (FB) stake by 49.6% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Courage Capital Management Llc sold 12,300 shares as Facebook (FB)’s stock rose 0.62%. The Courage Capital Management Llc holds 12,500 shares with $2.41M value, down from 24,800 last quarter. Facebook now has $534.04 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $187.19. About 11.44 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 01/05/2018 – MTCH, IAC, FB: Zuckerberg launching a new dating feature in Facebook. “Real long term Realtors, not hookups” #f82018; 15/03/2018 – Once Amazon moves into Vietnam, it will compete with a million people selling goods through Facebook; 17/05/2018 – BRITISH PARLIAMENTARY COMMITTEE SAYS DOMINIC CUMMINGS OF BREXIT CAMPAIGN GROUP VOTE LEAVE HAS REFUSED TO APPEAR; 24/05/2018 – FB PARTNERING WITH YOUGOV TO IDENTIFY PUBLIC DEBATE SHIFTS; 30/03/2018 – Facebook Conference Call Scheduled By Capital Alpha for Apr. 4; 19/03/2018 – Facebook Highlights a New Worry List for Big Tech: Markets Live; 05/04/2018 – FACEBOOK COO SAYS DRAWING TIGHTER LINES FOR HATE SPEECH IN ADS; 24/04/2018 – GERMAN CARTEL OFFICE WARNS FACEBOOK OVER DATA COLLECTION: HB; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2.9 percent and Netflix, Amazon and Alphabet all rising more than 1 percent; 27/03/2018 – Laura Litvan: BREAKING: Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg is expected to testify before the House Energy and Commerce Committee April

Union Bankshares Corp increased Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) stake by 1,854 shares to 7,559 valued at $1.28M in 2019Q2. It also upped Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) stake by 49,878 shares and now owns 73,693 shares. Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) was raised too.

Since May 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $495,050 activity. Shares for $495,050 were bought by Sonnemaker Scott.

Analysts await Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.47 earnings per share, down 0.68% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.48 per share. GPC’s profit will be $214.74M for 16.78 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.57 actual earnings per share reported by Genuine Parts Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.37% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold GPC shares while 183 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 108.10 million shares or 0.15% less from 108.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Morgan Stanley invested in 0.02% or 742,693 shares. Signaturefd Limited Company has invested 0.01% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Veritable Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) for 4,084 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 390,179 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Bessemer Secs Lc invested in 0.05% or 1,250 shares. Old Dominion Mgmt Inc holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) for 10,659 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Limited Liability Partnership Ma accumulated 0% or 1,409 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). 390,343 are owned by First Trust L P. First Financial Bank reported 6,112 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Commonwealth National Bank Of Australia accumulated 18,825 shares. Voya Investment Ltd Liability Corp owns 198,108 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. First City Management stated it has 0.37% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC).

Among 4 analysts covering Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Genuine Parts has $11400 highest and $10500 lowest target. $109’s average target is 10.46% above currents $98.68 stock price. Genuine Parts had 7 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America given on Thursday, September 12.

More notable recent Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Income Investors Look At Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) Before Its Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on August 31, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Genuine Parts Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend – PRNewswire” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Mario Gabelli Comments on Genuine Parts Co. – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Now The Time To Put Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 17, 2019.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity. THIEL PETER had sold 22,246 shares worth $4.05M.

Among 8 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Facebook has $24500 highest and $187 lowest target. $216.89’s average target is 15.87% above currents $187.19 stock price. Facebook had 21 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by M Partners on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy”. M Partners reinitiated the shares of FB in report on Friday, August 2 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Oppenheimer. As per Thursday, April 4, the company rating was upgraded by Guggenheim. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy”. Mizuho maintained it with “Buy” rating and $210 target in Monday, March 18 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 18 by Bank of America. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Buy” rating by JMP Securities on Wednesday, June 19. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, April 9. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, June 19 report.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Facebook: Four 11% To 23% Trades – Seeking Alpha” on September 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: FB, LULU, KO – Nasdaq” published on September 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Facebook (FB) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Facebook Stock Will Trend Higher as FBâ€™s Advertising Revenue Grows – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Snap Is Now Among the Best Performing Tech Stocks of 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 14, 2019.