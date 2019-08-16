Union Bankshares Has Trimmed Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Holding By $380,472; WVS Financial Has 1 Sentiment

WVS Financial Corp (WVFC) investors sentiment is 1 in Q1 2019. It’s the same as in 2018Q4. The ratio is neither negative nor positive, as only 5 active investment managers started new and increased stock positions, while 5 decreased and sold their holdings in WVS Financial Corp. The active investment managers in our database now own: 413,755 shares, up from 373,109 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding WVS Financial Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 2 Increased: 4 New Position: 1.

Union Bankshares Corp decreased Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) stake by 7.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Union Bankshares Corp sold 1,528 shares as Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX)’s stock rose 7.28%. The Union Bankshares Corp holds 18,445 shares with $4.61M value, down from 19,973 last quarter. Becton Dickinson & Co now has $66.50 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $246.35. About 951,951 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Lithium Heparin Green Top Tube; Catalog Numbers: 1. 366664 (UDI: 5038290366664; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® EDTA Tan Top Tube; Catalog Number: 367855 (UDI: 50382903678551); 03/05/2018 – CAM Group Adds Becton Dickinson, Exits AutoZone: 13F; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Alberto Mas President of Medical Segment; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – LAUNCHED AN INTERNAL INVESTIGATION AND DETERMINED ASV TECHNOLOGY IS NOT COMPATIBLE WITH THIURAM; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON – IS UPDATING INSTRUCTIONS FOR USE OF BD VACUTAINER LAVENDER, PINK & TAN TOP TUBES & BD VACUTAINER LITHIUM HEPARIN GREEN TOP TUBES; 19/03/2018 – BD to Divest Remaining Investment in Vyaire Medical to Funds Managed by Apax Partners; 26/04/2018 – BD Launches BD FACSymphony™ S6 High Parameter Cell Sorter to Enable Sorting of Rare Cell Types; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BECAME AWARE OF CONCERNS ABOUT INACCURATE LEAD TEST RESULTS FROM MAGELLAN DIAGNOSTICS LEADCARE TESTING SYSTEMS; 11/05/2018 – U.S. investigates bloodstream infections for link to heparin syringes

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Board holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 253,030 shares. Canandaigua Bancshares Tru Comm reported 3,903 shares stake. Sirios Management Lp invested in 7.41% or 489,250 shares. Sit invested in 71,245 shares. Gw Henssler & Limited reported 11,296 shares stake. Retirement Of Alabama has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Ohio-based Huntington National Bank & Trust has invested 0.29% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Duncker Streett invested 0.58% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 624,793 shares. Lmr Partners Ltd Liability Partnership reported 24,111 shares. Creative Planning invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Rathbone Brothers Public Limited owns 195,576 shares or 1.61% of their US portfolio. Saratoga Research And Investment Management reported 92,469 shares. 2,190 are owned by Dorsey & Whitney Company Ltd Liability Corp. Amica Mutual Ins reported 0.14% stake.

Among 3 analysts covering Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Becton Dickinson has $290 highest and $25000 lowest target. $271.50’s average target is 10.21% above currents $246.35 stock price. Becton Dickinson had 12 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Raymond James. The stock of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, April 15. The stock has “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Friday, March 1. As per Friday, June 21, the company rating was maintained by Argus Research.

More recent WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What We Like About WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 04, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “Why WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC) Should Be In Your Dividend Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “WVS Financial Corp. (WVFC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 06, 2015 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 05, 2015 was also an interesting one.

Rodgers Brothers Inc. holds 0.77% of its portfolio in WVS Financial Corp. for 156,242 shares. Gendell Jeffrey L owns 108,585 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Moreover, S&T Bank Pa has 0.22% invested in the company for 16,500 shares. The New York-based Alliancebernstein L.P. has invested 0% in the stock. Bank Of America Corp De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 1,014 shares.