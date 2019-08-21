Union Bankshares Has Lifted Position in Philip Morris Intl (PM) by $457,160 as Market Valuation Declined; Red Hat (RHT) Holder Enterprise Financial Services Trimmed Stake by $397,670

Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 14.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Union Bankshares Corp bought 5,195 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 42,114 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.72M, up from 36,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Union Bankshares Corp who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $129.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $82.96. About 1.81M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q L&M Cigarette Shipment Volume Down 12.3%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Total Marlboro Cigarette Shipments 57.97B; 16/03/2018 – Japan Tobacco and its peers â€” Philip Morris International , British American Tobacco and Imperial Brands â€” are grappling with slowing sales as more people give up smoking; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris: Dividend Increases Will Remain Primary Use of Operating Cash Flow After CapEx; 10/04/2018 – Tobacco giant Philip Morris International received a “buy” rating in new coverage from Deutsche Bank; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Factory of Greek Affiliate Ceases Cigarette Production; 20/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 3x Average; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris tries to prove it can pivot past cigarettes – before its rivals do; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF ABOUT 26%; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris has applied to introduce IQOS in the U.S. and is awaiting a decision from the Food and Drug Administration

Enterprise Financial Services Corp decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 68.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Enterprise Financial Services Corp sold 2,185 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 1,024 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $187,000, down from 3,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 21, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hudson Valley Invest Advsr Adv invested in 9,503 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Prudential Financial holds 0.05% or 162,232 shares. Westchester Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 8.64% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). 15,801 were accumulated by Allstate. Dubuque Bank & reported 0% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Granite Ptnrs Lc accumulated 26,465 shares. Plante Moran Fincl Advsr Limited reported 162 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Magnetar Fincl Lc stated it has 5.47% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). 116,803 were reported by Perella Weinberg Partners Management Lp. Burren Capital Advsr owns 22,978 shares or 25.62% of their US portfolio. Cap Counsel holds 8.08% or 605,396 shares in its portfolio. Ironwood Ltd Llc invested in 0.01% or 92 shares. Johnson Inv Counsel Incorporated has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Vident Investment Advisory has 0.03% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT).

Enterprise Financial Services Corp, which manages about $458.18 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Norfolk Souther (NYSE:NSC) by 4,973 shares to 5,412 shares, valued at $1.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 6,937 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,578 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Cor (NYSE:XOM).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advsr Cap Limited Liability accumulated 1.17% or 213,024 shares. 10,815 were accumulated by Trust Com Of Oklahoma. Barrett Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). 37,034 are held by Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Co. 3,097 are owned by Btc Cap Mgmt. Canal Insur Communications owns 12,000 shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. Lynch Assocs In stated it has 0.45% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Commonwealth Bancorporation Of holds 0% or 200 shares. Tennessee-based Patten & Patten Tn has invested 0.12% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Verity Verity Ltd Liability has 0.91% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 45,054 shares. Hennessy Advsrs holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 62,900 shares. Dodge & Cox has invested 0% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). 3,787 were accumulated by Cornerstone Advsrs. Canada Pension Plan Board holds 1.87M shares. Old Republic International Corporation owns 1.66% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 699,200 shares.

Union Bankshares Corp, which manages about $361.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 3,543 shares to 32,437 shares, valued at $4.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 1,528 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,445 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).