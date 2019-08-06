Union Bankshares Has Lifted Philip Morris Intl (PM) Position By $457,160; Ideanomics (IDEX) Shorts Decreased By 4.88%

Union Bankshares Corp increased Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) stake by 14.07% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Union Bankshares Corp acquired 5,195 shares as Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM)’s stock declined 2.53%. The Union Bankshares Corp holds 42,114 shares with $3.72 million value, up from 36,919 last quarter. Philip Morris Intl Inc now has $122.32B valuation. The stock decreased 4.65% or $3.91 during the last trading session, reaching $80.26. About 6.01 million shares traded or 23.26% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 20/04/2018 – Philip Morris International Credit Risk Protected by De-Leveraging Path; 08/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.07 PER COMMON SHARE; 13/04/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. to Host Webcast of 2018 First-Quarter Results; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Adds AB InBev, Cuts Philip Morris: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Tops Profit Estimates But Revenue Falls Short — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – Coronation Fund Managers Adds Philip Morris, Exits Alibaba: 13F; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 OPERATING CASH FLOW OF OVER $9.0B; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q REV. EX. EXCISE TAXES $6.90B, EST. $7.03B; 19/04/2018 – Buy Philip Morris Even as People Quit Smoking: Street Wrap; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor New Insights Adds Philip Morris

Ideanomics Inc (NASDAQ:IDEX) had a decrease of 4.88% in short interest. IDEX’s SI was 2.51 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 4.88% from 2.64M shares previously. With 644,300 avg volume, 4 days are for Ideanomics Inc (NASDAQ:IDEX)’s short sellers to cover IDEX’s short positions. The SI to Ideanomics Inc’s float is 4.09%. The stock decreased 1.64% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.8. About 271,313 shares traded. Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) has declined 13.24% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.24% the S&P500.

Ideanomics, Inc. operates as a financial technology and asset digitization services company. The company has market cap of $195.41 million. It engages in the provision of business consulting services related to traditional financings, as well as in developing digital asset securitization services through artificial intelligence and blockchain enabled financial services platforms. It currently has negative earnings. In addition, the firm engages in consumer electronics e-commerce and smart supply chain management operations, as well as in oil trading business.

Among 5 analysts covering Philip Morris (NYSE:PM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Philip Morris has $102 highest and $74 lowest target. $96.40’s average target is 20.11% above currents $80.26 stock price. Philip Morris had 16 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, July 19 the stock rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital to “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy”. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 12. The rating was upgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral” on Friday, May 17. The stock of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has “Sell” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Bank of America. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 15. Citigroup maintained the shares of PM in report on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating. The company was upgraded on Thursday, May 23 by Barclays Capital.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bahl And Gaynor Inc has 0.05% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Kemper Master Retirement Tru invested in 3.6% or 64,100 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 1,350 shares. National Bank & Trust Of The West has invested 0.3% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Renaissance Tech Lc has invested 0.18% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Markel reported 114,500 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Deutsche State Bank Ag holds 0.47% or 8.95 million shares in its portfolio. Natixis has invested 0.29% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Hendley holds 1.41% or 31,133 shares in its portfolio. The Ontario – Canada-based Kj Harrison And has invested 0.09% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Paragon Capital Mgmt Lc invested in 894 shares or 0.04% of the stock. First Midwest Bancshares Trust Division reported 0.26% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Moreover, American Money Management Llc has 1.64% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Palisades Hudson Asset Management Lp accumulated 2,918 shares. Ls Inv Advisors Lc owns 0.17% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 30,521 shares.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity. $211,675 worth of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) was bought by Kunst Michael R. on Monday, April 29.

Union Bankshares Corp decreased Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) stake by 5,954 shares to 61,514 valued at $4.92 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) stake by 7,720 shares and now owns 101,364 shares. Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) was reduced too.