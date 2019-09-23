Union Bankshares Has Lifted Parker Hannifin (PH) Stake By $969,000; Shorts at Studio City International Holdings Limited America (MSC) Lowered By 20%

Union Bankshares Corp increased Parker Hannifin Corp (PH) stake by 31.49% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Union Bankshares Corp acquired 5,700 shares as Parker Hannifin Corp (PH)’s stock declined 2.73%. The Union Bankshares Corp holds 23,799 shares with $4.05 million value, up from 18,099 last quarter. Parker Hannifin Corp now has $22.74B valuation. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $177.04. About 1.03 million shares traded or 22.67% up from the average. Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) has risen 7.08% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical PH News: 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP – INVENTORIES AT QTR-END $1.73 BLN; 15/05/2018 – Adama Technologies Announces Plan to Pursue Contracts With Boeing, Lockheed Martin and Parker Hannifin; 16/03/2018 – Parker-Hannifin May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 30/04/2018 – Parker Hannifin Had Agreed With DOJ to Divest Business; 19/04/2018 – Parker Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin 3Q Net $366M; 26/04/2018 – Parker Hannifin 3Q Net Profit Rises, Raises Outlook; 07/03/2018 Parker Reviews Win Strategy™ Successes and Announces New Financial Targets at New York Investor Meeting; 26/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Sees FY Adj EPS $9.95-Adj EPS $10.15; 24/04/2018 – Parker Aerospace Joint Venture ACE Services Adds Japan Civil Aviation Bureau (JCAB) Certification to its Capabilities

Studio City International Holdings Limited America (NYSE:MSC) had a decrease of 20% in short interest. MSC’s SI was 800 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 20% from 1,000 shares previously. With 7,200 avg volume, 0 days are for Studio City International Holdings Limited America (NYSE:MSC)’s short sellers to cover MSC’s short positions. It closed at $19.5 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates a gaming, retail, and entertainment resort in Cotai, Macau. The company has market cap of $1.53 billion. The firm also operates Studio City Casino with 250 mass market gaming tables; approximately 970 gaming machines; and 45 VIP rolling chip tables. It currently has negative earnings. In addition, its resort provides various non-gaming facilities, including approximately 1,600 hotel rooms; various food and beverage establishments; retail space; figure-8 Ferris wheel; a Warner Bros.-themed family entertainment center; a 4-D Batman flight simulator; a night club; and a 5,000-seat live performance arena.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 45 investors sold PH shares while 199 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 98.77 million shares or 0.07% more from 98.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia accumulated 0.02% or 24,455 shares. Smithfield Tru Company holds 1,444 shares. Cypress Asset Mngmt Incorporated Tx owns 1,350 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Strs Ohio stated it has 3,267 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bradley Foster And Sargent Inc Ct holds 0.02% or 3,067 shares. Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.02% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Fisher Asset owns 3,725 shares. Pillar Pacific Cap Mngmt Ltd Com holds 0.54% of its portfolio in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) for 28,365 shares. Glenmede Trust Company Na holds 0.24% or 316,864 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, New York State Common Retirement Fund has 0.06% invested in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) for 280,307 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Aperio Group Lc has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Zeke Capital Limited Liability Corp has 3,409 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Moreover, Oppenheimer And has 0.09% invested in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) for 19,878 shares. Strategic Limited Liability Com has invested 0.31% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH).