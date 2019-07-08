Union Bankshares Has Lifted Its Philip Morris Intl (PM) Position; As Intl Paper Co (IP) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Pettyjohn Wood & White Trimmed Its Holding

Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 14.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Union Bankshares Corp bought 5,195 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,114 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.72M, up from 36,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Union Bankshares Corp who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $80.39. About 525,576 shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 29/05/2018 – INSIGHT-Pakistan diluted proposed tobacco health warnings after Philip Morris, BAT lobbying; 19/04/2018 – Buy Philip Morris Even as People Quit Smoking: Street Wrap; 21/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – THE EUR 300 MLN INVESTMENT INCLUDED CONSTRUCTION OF 3 BUILDINGS; FACILITY IS EXPECTED TO BE OPERATIONAL BY END OF 2018; 15/03/2018 – FDA seeks research, public input in fresh move to curb nicotine addiction; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY REPORTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.00; 29/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL- ON MARCH 29, CO FILED A PROXY STATEMENT FOR ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON WEDNESDAY, MAY 9 – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris Ceases All Cigarette Production At Greek Facility, To Make Only Smoke-free Products — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – Philip Morris International Sustainability Report Shows Relentless Business Shift toward Smoke-Free Future; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris tries to prove it can pivot past cigarettes – before its rivals do; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Middle East & Africa Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 6.5%

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc decreased its stake in Intl Paper Co (IP) by 28.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc sold 8,725 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.15% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 21,691 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.00M, down from 30,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc who had been investing in Intl Paper Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $44.13. About 409,003 shares traded. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 17.32% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 04/05/2018 – Smurfit Kappa earnings soar as it fights off International Paper interest; 16/05/2018 – INTL PAPER CONFIRMS IT WOULD SEEK A SECONDARY LISTING ON LSE; 19/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: International Paper is a ‘very good buy’ at these prices; 26/03/2018 – Smurfit rejects sweetened proposal from International Paper; 26/04/2018 – International Paper 1Q Cont Ops EPS 86c; 06/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa rejects offer from International Paper; 08/05/2018 – International Paper Declares Dividend; 29/03/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER CO IP.N : UBS STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $63; 06/03/2018 – International Paper Remains Ready to Engage with Smurfit Kappa; 26/04/2018 – International Paper 1Q Adj EPS 94c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold IP shares while 223 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 316.13 million shares or 0.76% less from 318.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baker Ellis Asset Limited Liability holds 0.77% or 59,441 shares. Grimes owns 17,118 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Bluemountain Capital Management has invested 0% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Mirae Asset Global Invests has invested 0.01% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Meritage Mngmt reported 0.38% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Moreover, Cipher Capital Limited Partnership has 0.31% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Apg Asset Mngmt Nv reported 0.04% stake. Spirit Of America Mgmt New York holds 0% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) or 500 shares. Moreover, Blair William And Il has 0.03% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Us Natl Bank De, a Minnesota-based fund reported 548,358 shares. Carlton Hofferkamp And Jenks Wealth Limited Co, a Texas-based fund reported 13,112 shares. First Hawaiian State Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 2,968 shares. Virginia-based Chase Investment Counsel Corporation has invested 0.18% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Corp holds 0% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) or 8,900 shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices Limited Co holds 0.21% or 13,757 shares.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.10 million activity.

Analysts await International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 11.76% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.19 per share. IP’s profit will be $417.24 million for 10.51 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by International Paper Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.41% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Seven FTI Consulting Experts Recognized as Leading Patent Professionals by Intellectual Asset Management Magazine – GlobeNewswire” on June 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Broad profit gains at International Paper – Seeking Alpha” on January 31, 2019. More interesting news about International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “2 Stocks to Buy With Dividends Yielding More Than 3% – Nasdaq” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Pembina Pipeline Corp (PBA) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc, which manages about $364.69M and $307.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl A by 323 shares to 4,519 shares, valued at $5.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 6,395 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,750 shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic Inc (NYSE:MDT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cape Cod Five Cents Bank holds 5,243 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Michigan-based Comerica Financial Bank has invested 0.28% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). 6.00M were reported by Sumitomo Mitsui. Natixis Advsrs LP accumulated 408,687 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Sns Finance Group Limited Liability Company owns 5,184 shares. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc has 146,916 shares. New York-based Vontobel Asset has invested 0.16% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). First Fincl Bank And Of Newtown owns 18,124 shares. Cs Mckee Lp holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 49,043 shares. Fisher Asset Management Limited Com reported 124,677 shares. Covington Capital Management holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 29,181 shares. Gofen And Glossberg Lc Il holds 132,439 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Checchi Capital Advisers Limited Liability Company holds 15,672 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Intersect Ltd Liability Corp owns 4,979 shares. 6,000 were reported by Rbf Limited Liability.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity.

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Philip Morris: Failure To Launch – Seeking Alpha” on May 01, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Yamana Gold Inc. Announces Cash Tender Offers for Certain Outstanding Notes – GlobeNewswire” published on July 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BAML warms up to Philip Morris – Seeking Alpha” on May 17, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Philip Morris: The Brexit Problem – Seeking Alpha” published on December 11, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Wells Fargo Expects Tobacco Stocks To ‘React Favorably’ To Price Increases – Benzinga” with publication date: February 21, 2019.