Union Bankshares Has Increased Philip Morris Intl (PM) Stake; As Boeing Co (BA) Shares Declined, Community Financial Services Group Has Lowered Its Position by $4.43 Million

Community Financial Services Group Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 35.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Financial Services Group Llc sold 11,618 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 21,477 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.19M, down from 33,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Financial Services Group Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $194.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $345. About 4.36M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 05/04/2018 – Shandong Airlines Selects AstroNova’s ToughWriter® 5 Flight Deck Printer for New Boeing 737 MAX Aircraft; 21/05/2018 – Israel’s Spacecom gets $55 mln deal for African comms services; 28/03/2018 – Dow is set to open 100 points higher as Boeing, tech rebound; 04/04/2018 – Boeing: Jet Airways to Take Direct Delivery of First MAX Airplane Later This Year; 18/05/2018 – BOEING COMMENTS ON NEWS REPORTS OUT OF CUBA FOLLOWING 737 CRASH; 15/05/2018 – Boeing Says Case Could Trigger Largest-Ever WTO-Authorized Retaliatory Tariffs; 25/04/2018 – BA: U.S. military Osprey emergency landing; 25/04/2018 – BOEING BOOKED FINAL C-17 CARGO JET SALE TO INDIA IN 1Q; 05/03/2018 – BOEING HAS A FEW 777 DELIVERY SLOTS OPEN FOR 2019; 15/05/2018 – Adama Technologies Announces Plan to Pursue Contracts With Boeing, Lockheed Martin and Parker Hannifin

Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 14.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Union Bankshares Corp bought 5,195 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,114 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.72 million, up from 36,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Union Bankshares Corp who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $133.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $85.98. About 3.31 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Greece Factory Conversion Involved EUR300M Investment; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris tries to prove it can pivot past cigarettes – before its rivals do; 21/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – SHIFTS ENTIRE CAPACITY OF ITS CIGARETTE FACTORY IN GREECE TO SMOKE-FREE PRODUCTS; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS BOOSTS 2018 FORECAST ON LOWER EFFECTIVE TAX RATE; 20/04/2018 – Philip Morris International Credit Risk Protected by De-Leveraging Path; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.00, EST. 90C; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Chairman Has Musk Moment at Shareholder Meeting; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Adds AB InBev, Cuts Philip Morris: 13F; 29/03/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) Calls Shareholder Meeting; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY REPORTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.00

Union Bankshares Corp, which manages about $361.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6,910 shares to 57,303 shares, valued at $4.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO) by 2,292 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,813 shares, and cut its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Philip Morris reports market share gains – Seeking Alpha” on October 18, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Philp Morris Continues Its Steady Trajectory – Seeking Alpha” published on October 03, 2018, 247Wallst.com published: “Is Philip Morris Serious About Quitting Cigarettes? – 24/7 Wall St.” on April 18, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Philip Morris International: Final Performance – Seeking Alpha” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Philip Morris Is Not Dead – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 19, 2019.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Copeland Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Neuberger Berman Gru Lc reported 543,613 shares. Cincinnati Insur has invested 0.6% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.42% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Norris Perne & French Llp Mi holds 8,279 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Weik Cap Management reported 18,330 shares or 0.79% of all its holdings. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 162,997 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Moreover, Destination Wealth has 0% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 806 shares. Joel Isaacson & Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.22% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Schaller Invest Group owns 8,461 shares for 0.55% of their portfolio. 173,595 are held by Country Comml Bank. Parallax Volatility Advisers L P, a California-based fund reported 2,402 shares. Excalibur Corp accumulated 11,190 shares or 0.93% of the stock. Lincoln National, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 6,875 shares. Dorsey Whitney Tru Lc accumulated 3,290 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. COLBERT THEODORE III had sold 2,137 shares worth $873,712 on Monday, February 11. CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20M worth of stock. McAllister Kevin G had sold 12,637 shares worth $5.03 million. Another trade for 19,500 shares valued at $7.83 million was sold by Smith Gregory D. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN had sold 26,557 shares worth $10.50 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Lowe Brockenbrough & Inc has 0.76% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 14,341 shares. Virginia-based Wills Finance Incorporated has invested 2.05% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Eubel Brady Suttman Asset Mgmt has 0.21% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Ltd Company invested in 1,195 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Reliance Of Delaware has invested 0.32% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Smith Moore Company has invested 0.8% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Capital Inv Advsrs Limited Liability accumulated 25,944 shares. Colony Grp Limited Liability Company accumulated 73,622 shares. Bridges Inv Management holds 74,953 shares or 1.17% of its portfolio. 935 are held by Cornercap Inv Counsel. Godshalk Welsh Mgmt Inc has invested 0.47% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Roof Eidam & Maycock Adv holds 1,240 shares. Ironwood Counsel Limited Liability Com invested in 1,101 shares. Mathes Company invested 1.84% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Oakworth has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).