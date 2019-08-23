Union Bankshares Has Decreased Its United Technologies (UTX) Stake by $453,504; As Delta Air Lines Del (Call) (DAL) Stock Rose, Holder Cyrus Capital Partners LP Has Decreased Stake

Cyrus Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (Call) (DAL) by 99.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp sold 2.69M shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The hedge fund held 25,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $144,000, down from 2.71M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.49% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $55.94. About 3.01M shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 30/05/2018 – DAL SEES AIRLINE SUPPLY DECISIONS IN FALL IF FUEL STAYS HIGH; 07/03/2018 – DELTA SPOKESMAN MICHAEL THOMAS COMMENTS IN EMAIL; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q Rev $9.97B; 02/05/2018 – Delta Reports Operating Performance for April 2018; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Delta Air Lines Inc.’s Prpsd Sr Unsecd Notes ‘BB+’; 13/03/2018 – Delta Air Lines Expects $244M in Incremental Tax Expense; 12/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – MARCH QUARTER 2018 GAAP PRE-TAX INCOME OF $718 MLN; 21/05/2018 – Soccer-Dal Hende fires Midtjylland to Danish title; 03/04/2018 – Delta Air March Load Factor 86.9; 16/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Union Bankshares Corp decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 9.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Union Bankshares Corp sold 3,543 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 32,437 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.18 million, down from 35,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Union Bankshares Corp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.78% or $3.56 during the last trading session, reaching $124.4. About 1.42M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 19/03/2018 – United Technologies CEO Eyes Exit After Rockwell Integration; 15/05/2018 – Ackman Makes Pitch to Break United Technologies Into Three Parts; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES UTX.N EXPECTS TO MEET PRATT ENGINE DELIVERIES TO AIRBUS FOR FULL YEAR-CFO; 27/04/2018 – Airbus says aims to cut CSeries costs, sell “big volumes”; 16/03/2018 – CORRECT: UNITED TECH SEES 2018 ADJ. EPS $6.85-$7.10, EST. $7.12; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP UTX.N RAISES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW TO $6.95 TO $7.15; 04/04/2018 – Powered by Pratt & Whitney, Widerøe Celebrates Delivery of First Embraer E190-E2 Aircraft; 14/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – ALSO PRICED OFFERING OF EUR 750 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2020; 21/05/2018 – PIETRO ROSA TBM – SIGNED 10-YEAR, LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH PRATT & WHITNEY; 05/04/2018 – Pratt & Whitney wins JetBlue engine order

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 EPS, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 15.47 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Middleton & Company Ma stated it has 1.96% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Sit Inv Assoc has 0.13% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 33,040 shares. 1,758 were accumulated by Bell Bancshares. Oakmont has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Finemark Bancorporation Trust has invested 0.59% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Excalibur Mgmt Corporation holds 1.31% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 10,789 shares. Brinker reported 41,307 shares. Wafra has invested 0.53% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 1.37 million shares. Highlander Mgmt, a New Jersey-based fund reported 8,144 shares. The California-based Affinity Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Edge Wealth Ltd Com accumulated 26,069 shares or 0.83% of the stock. Paloma Partners Management invested in 0.02% or 5,565 shares. Cannell Peter B And Commerce reported 45,452 shares. Zacks Invest Mgmt accumulated 2,768 shares.

Union Bankshares Corp, which manages about $361.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) by 13,362 shares to 54,090 shares, valued at $6.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWY) by 159,621 shares in the quarter, for a total of 267,353 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (FTY).

Analysts await Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to report earnings on October, 10. They expect $2.24 earnings per share, up 24.44% or $0.44 from last year’s $1.8 per share. DAL’s profit will be $1.46B for 6.24 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual earnings per share reported by Delta Air Lines, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.68% negative EPS growth.