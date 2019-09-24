Union Bankshares Has Decreased Its Stake in Genuine Parts Co (GPC) by $321,051 as Stock Value Declined; Eaton Vance Management Holding in Eastgroup Ppty (EGP) Lifted by $2.45 Million

Union Bankshares Corp decreased its stake in Genuine Parts Co (GPC) by 7.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Union Bankshares Corp sold 3,117 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% . The institutional investor held 38,352 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.97 million, down from 41,469 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Union Bankshares Corp who had been investing in Genuine Parts Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $97.77. About 825,307 shares traded or 8.47% up from the average. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 0.63% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 16/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Co expected to post earnings of $1.32 a share – Earnings Preview; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – UPON DEAL CLOSING, GENUINE PARTS SHAREHOLDERS TO OWN ABOUT 51% & ESSENDANT SHAREHOLDERS TO OWN ABOUT 49% OF COMBINED CO ON DILUTED BASIS; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – TRANSACTION COMBINING ESSENDANT AND S.P. RICHARDS IS STRUCTURED AS A REVERSE MORRIS TRUST; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – S.P. RICHARDS PRESIDENT AND CEO RICK TOPPIN WILL BE APPOINTED CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF COMBINED COMPANY; 16/05/2018 – Genuine Parts: Staples’ Offer Not a Superior Proposal or LIkeliy to Lead to Superior One; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – TRANSACTION HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BOARDS OF ESSENDANT AND GENUINE PARTS; 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS CO GPC.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 12 TO 13 PCT; 12/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Holders to Own About 51% of Combined Company; 16/05/2018 – Staples Reviewed Genuine Parts Deal And Sent Another Letter to Essendant April 29; 16/05/2018 – STAPLES – ON APRIL 27, GOT LETTER FROM ESSENDANT INDICATING ESSENDANT’S BOARD DETERMINED STAPLES’ $11.50/SHARE IN CASH PROPOSAL WAS NOT A “SUPERIOR PROPOSAL”

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Eastgroup Ppty Inc (EGP) by 14.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eaton Vance Management bought 21,297 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.77% . The institutional investor held 167,789 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.46 million, up from 146,492 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eaton Vance Management who had been investing in Eastgroup Ppty Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $126.66. About 190,888 shares traded. EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) has risen 28.43% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EGP News: 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP SEES 2Q FFO/SHR $1.11 TO $1.13, EST. $1.13; 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP 1Q FFO/SHR $1.16, EST. $1.10

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 21 investors sold EGP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 34.61 million shares or 1.53% more from 34.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 203,045 shares stake. The New York-based American Interest Group Inc has invested 0.04% in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP). Voya Mngmt Limited Liability owns 456,825 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. 6,432 are owned by Schnieders Cap Llc. Nomura Asset Mgmt Ltd, Japan-based fund reported 23,010 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt holds 0.05% or 5,909 shares. Campbell Adviser Ltd Co stated it has 1,890 shares. Riverhead Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.02% in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.04% or 915,773 shares. 83 were reported by Farmers And Merchants Investments. Smithfield holds 115 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc reported 26,804 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems, a New York-based fund reported 77,699 shares. Ing Groep Nv invested in 0.01% or 5,633 shares. 91 are owned by Exane Derivatives.

Eaton Vance Management, which manages about $88.88B and $45.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 570,871 shares to 2.91 million shares, valued at $165.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 24,014 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 92,052 shares, and cut its stake in Sba Communications Corp New.

Union Bankshares Corp, which manages about $744.49M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ibm (NYSE:IBM) by 31,224 shares to 35,641 shares, valued at $4.92M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI) by 14,011 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,513 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold GPC shares while 183 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 108.10 million shares or 0.15% less from 108.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Com holds 18,455 shares. Capstone Invest Advisors Ltd Co accumulated 2,250 shares or 0% of the stock. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 0.01% or 16,666 shares. Park Oh holds 302,304 shares. Hartford Investment Management Communications stated it has 17,707 shares. Dorsey & Whitney Ltd invested in 2,679 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Savant Ltd owns 0.03% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) for 2,380 shares. Willis Investment Counsel invested 1.69% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). 34,760 are held by Whittier Tru. First Amer Bank & Trust accumulated 6,112 shares. Bokf Na holds 8,710 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Fisher Asset Management Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) for 3,674 shares. Moreover, Cubic Asset Ltd Liability Corporation has 1.6% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) for 51,402 shares. Point72 Asset Management Lp invested 0% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Naples Global Ltd Liability Corp has 2,102 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.47 EPS, down 0.68% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.48 per share. GPC’s profit will be $214.73M for 16.63 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.57 actual EPS reported by Genuine Parts Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.37% negative EPS growth.