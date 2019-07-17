Union Bankshares Has Decreased Its Stake in Cisco Sys (CSCO) as Stock Rose; Aaron’s (AAN) Stake Held by Tudor Investment Et Al

Union Bankshares Corp decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 8.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Union Bankshares Corp sold 12,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 138,981 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.50M, down from 151,641 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Union Bankshares Corp who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $246.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $57.55. About 2.84M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500.

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Aaron’s Inc (AAN) by 146.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought 37,572 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.62% with the market. The hedge fund held 63,264 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.33 million, up from 25,692 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al who had been investing in Aaron’s Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $63.42. About 234,333 shares traded. Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) has risen 34.09% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.66% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Union Bankshares Corp, which manages about $361.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 5,195 shares to 42,114 shares, valued at $3.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (FTY) by 174,814 shares in the quarter, for a total of 221,167 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWY).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 19.18 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 17 investors sold AAN shares while 99 reduced holdings. only 46 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 64.75 million shares or 5.79% less from 68.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.