Union Bankshares Has Decreased Genuine Parts Co (GPC) Position by $321,051 as Valuation Declined; Salient Capital Advisors Lifted Position in Enbridge (ENB) by $7.45 Million

Salient Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 1.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Capital Advisors Llc bought 206,898 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 10.58 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $382.17 million, up from 10.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $35.34. About 4.01 million shares traded or 37.95% up from the average. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 06/03/2018 ENBRIDGE ANNOUNCES PRICING OF OFFER BY SPECTRA ENERGY CAPITAL, LLC TO PURCHASE NOTES DUE IN 2032 AND 2038; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE STARTS FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 18/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE’S STINGRAY: CONTINUED ONSHORE COMPRESSION OUTAGE; 16/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – SEP ANTICIPATES NO IMPACT IS EXPECTED TO ITS PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 25/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC ENB.TO – COMPLETES INITIAL ASSESSMENT OF RECOMMENDATIONS OF MINNESOTA ADMINISTRATIVE LAW JUDGE ON LINE 3 REPLACEMENT PROJECT; 09/04/2018 – SIZE SET: Enbridge C$750m 60NC10 Fxd-to-Floating Rate Sub Notes; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE REPORTS US$1.120B SALE OF U.S. MIDSTREAM BUSINESSES; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE – POST-CLOSING ALL SPONSORED VEHICLE EQUITY SECURITYHOLDERS WOULD HOLD SAME PUBLICLY TRADED EQUITY SECURITY IN STREAMLINED CORPORATE VEHICLE; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE: SIMPLIFICATION OF CORPORATE STRUCTURE W/ PROPOSALS TO; 24/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE SAYS PREFERRED ROUTE IS BETTER FOR MINNESOTA

Union Bankshares Corp decreased its stake in Genuine Parts Co (GPC) by 7.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Union Bankshares Corp sold 3,117 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% . The institutional investor held 38,352 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.97 million, down from 41,469 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Union Bankshares Corp who had been investing in Genuine Parts Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $97.5. About 645,260 shares traded. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 0.63% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – IN TRANSACTIONS IN MERGER DEAL & SEPARATION DEAL, GPC TO TRANSFER CERTAIN WHOLLY OWNED UNITS ENGAGED IN BUSINESS PRODUCTS GROUP TO SPINCO; 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS 1Q EPS $1.20, EST. $1.31; 16/05/2018 – Staples: Essendant Said It Wasn’t Able to Hold Talks With Staples Due to Deal With Genuine Parts; 02/05/2018 – GPC Releases Recommendations to Overcome Challenges in Core Outcome Set Adoption and Implementation in Clinical Trials; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT-UPON CLOSING, GENUINE PARTS SHAREHOLDERS WILL OWN ABOUT 51% AND ESSENDANT SHAREHOLDERS WILL OWN ABOUT 49% OF COMBINED CO ON A DILUTED BASIS; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – S.P. RICHARDS PRESIDENT AND CEO RICK TOPPIN WILL BE APPOINTED CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF COMBINED COMPANY; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – COMBINED COMPANY WILL BE CALLED ESSENDANT, & BE LED BY ESSENDANT PRESIDENT AND CEO RIC PHILLIPS, AND JANET ZELENKA WILL SERVE AS CFO; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – COMBINED COMPANY WILL MAINTAIN HEADQUARTERS IN BOTH DEERFIELD, IL AND ATLANTA, GA; 12/04/2018 – Genuine Parts to Spin Off S.P. Richards, Which Will Then Merge With Essendant; 17/05/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – RIGHTS PLAN IS STRUCTURED SUCH THAT IT WILL NOT BE TRIGGERED BY DEFINITIVE MERGER AGREEMENT TO COMBINE CO AND S.P. RICHARDS

Salient Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.02 billion and $4.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Genesis Energy LP (NYSE:GEL) by 1.21M shares to 4.72M shares, valued at $103.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (NYSE:MIC) by 26,339 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 172,365 shares, and cut its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI).

Union Bankshares Corp, which manages about $744.49 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ibm (NYSE:IBM) by 31,224 shares to 35,641 shares, valued at $4.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 49,878 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,693 shares, and has risen its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Analysts await Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.47 EPS, down 0.68% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.48 per share. GPC’s profit will be $214.74M for 16.58 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.57 actual EPS reported by Genuine Parts Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.37% negative EPS growth.

Since May 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $495,050 activity.