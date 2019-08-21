Union Bankshares Has Boosted Its Philip Morris Intl (PM) Stake by $457,160; South St Com (SSB) Holding Has Increased by Tributary Capital Management Llc

Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 14.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Union Bankshares Corp bought 5,195 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 42,114 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.72 million, up from 36,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Union Bankshares Corp who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $129.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $83. About 3.35 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris International said growth of iQOS, its heat-not-burn tobacco product, slowed in Japan; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and F; 15/03/2018 – FDA seeks research, public input in fresh move to curb nicotine addiction; 09/05/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.28 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) Files Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Chesterfield Cigarette Shipment Volume Down Up 20%; 31/05/2018 – Japan Tobacco to cut heated tobacco prices in battle with Philip Morris; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate 26%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees FY EPS $5.25-EPS $5.40; 08/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.07 PER COMMON SHARE

Tributary Capital Management Llc increased its stake in South St Corp Com (SSB) by 37.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tributary Capital Management Llc bought 88,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 325,175 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.22 million, up from 236,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tributary Capital Management Llc who had been investing in South St Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $74.64. About 81,890 shares traded. South State Corporation (NASDAQ:SSB) has declined 8.33% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SSB News: 24/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE CORP – INCREASED QTRLY CASH DIVIDEND FOR SHAREHOLDERS TO $0.34 PER SHARE, UP $0.01 PER SHARE OVER LAST QUARTER; 24/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE CORP – QTRLY NET INTREST INCOME $ 128.97 MLN VS $ 97.4 MLN; 24/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE CORP – PER SHARE DIVIDEND AMOUNT HIGHER BY $0.01 PER SHARE, OR 3.0% COMPARED TO LAST QUARTER AND SAME QUARTER ONE YEAR AGO; 24/04/2018 – South State Raises Dividend to 34c; 24/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 34C/SHR FROM 33C, EST. 34C; 24/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.39, EST. $1.42; 25/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE CORP SSB.O : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 05/03/2018 South State Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – South State Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ South State Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SSB)

Union Bankshares Corp, which manages about $361.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 223 shares to 1,972 shares, valued at $3.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 9,022 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 112,209 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).