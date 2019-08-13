Union Bankshares Has Boosted Its Philip Morris Intl (PM) Position by $457,160; Cvs Health (CVS) Stock Declined While Strategic Advisors Has Boosted Position

Strategic Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 246.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Advisors Llc bought 9,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 13,964 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $753,000, up from 4,034 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $59.85. About 4.73M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 13/03/2018 – CVS Health and Aetna shareholders will vote today on the drugstore chain’s proposed $69 billion acquisition of the health insurer; 14/03/2018 – CVS and Walgreens hope that by helping people pick up their prescriptions, they can boost the rates of people taking their drugs, improve patient outcomes and ultimately lower costs; 13/04/2018 – Dr. Marc-David Munk will join CVS as chief medical officer for MinuteClinics; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q EPS 98c; 13/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES MUNK ASSOCIATE CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER; 06/03/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: CVS $40 Billion Bond Sale; 02/05/2018 – CVS Is `Moving Forward’ With Aetna Deal, Suspends Buyback Plan; 17/04/2018 – AETNA – GIVEN PENDING DEAL WITH CVS HEALTH, CO WILL NOT HOST CONF CALL IN CONJUNCTION WITH EARNINGS RELEASE & DOES NOT EXPECT TO DO SO FOR FUTURE QTRS; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2018 Adj EPS $6.87-Adj EPS $7.08; 06/03/2018 – S&P REVISES CVS HEALTH CORP. TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB+’

Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 14.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Union Bankshares Corp bought 5,195 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 42,114 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.72M, up from 36,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Union Bankshares Corp who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $129.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $83.51. About 2.01M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY CIGARETTE SHIPMENT VOLUME OF 164.3 BLN UNITS, DOWN BY 9.3 BLN UNITS OR 5.3%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.25 TO $5.40; 02/05/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. to Host Webcast of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 27/03/2018 – CZECH PHILIP MORRIS 2017 PROFIT AFTER TAX CZK 3.53 BLN; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Greece Factory Conversion Involved EUR300M Investment; 20/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INT’L CREDIT RISK PROTECTED BY DE-LEVERAGING PATH; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor New Insights Adds Philip Morris; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS BOOSTS 2018 FORECAST; 24/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s

Strategic Advisors Llc, which manages about $258.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kraft Heinz Company by 18,767 shares to 17,665 shares, valued at $577,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 24,976 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,548 shares, and cut its stake in General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.68 million activity. $198,769 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO. $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares were bought by DORMAN DAVID W. 10,000 shares valued at $531,800 were bought by BROWN C DAVID II on Monday, March 11.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 158,574 were accumulated by Captrust Financial. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Llc has 1,057 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0.18% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Point72 Asset Mgmt LP has 149,192 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Lc has 1.09% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Owl Creek Asset Management Ltd Partnership holds 2.51% or 1.26M shares. 1.40 million are held by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. Cape Cod Five Cents National Bank & Trust stated it has 0.05% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Eagle Asset Management Inc accumulated 24,975 shares. Petrus Trust Co Lta stated it has 2.38% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Cypress Asset Mgmt Inc Tx invested in 0.37% or 19,999 shares. D E Shaw & reported 0.1% stake. First Bankshares Of Omaha has 5,029 shares. The Maryland-based Sandy Spring Comml Bank has invested 0.49% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Live Your Vision Ltd invested in 200 shares.

Union Bankshares Corp, which manages about $361.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 5,954 shares to 61,514 shares, valued at $4.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (TLT) by 17,828 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,725 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0.49% or 2.10M shares. Vestor Capital Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 775 shares. Todd Asset Mgmt Limited Company invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Wedgewood Investors Inc Pa reported 19,915 shares. Cedar Rock Cap Limited holds 19.13% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 9.37M shares. 3,795 were accumulated by Congress Asset Management Ma. Valicenti Advisory Svcs has invested 0.56% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Court Place Limited Co reported 2,312 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Co has 66,000 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Fiera Cap Corporation invested in 0.04% or 110,542 shares. Citizens Northern reported 0.21% stake. Manchester Lc owns 6,211 shares. Leavell Management invested in 0.14% or 14,155 shares. 7,592 are held by 1St Source Commercial Bank. Accredited has invested 0.11% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

