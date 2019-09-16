Union Bankshares Has Boosted Its Cvs Health (CVS) Stake by $2.30 Million; Freestone Capital Holdings Has Cut Yy (YY) Position by $2.00 Million; Valuation Declined

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc decreased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 26.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc sold 28,939 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.02% . The institutional investor held 81,430 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.68 million, down from 110,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $61.25. About 498,795 shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500.

Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 992.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Union Bankshares Corp bought 42,609 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 46,902 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.56 million, up from 4,293 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Union Bankshares Corp who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $63.38. About 2.51M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 09/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 parent forecast; 13/03/2018 – AETNA INC – CO, CVS HEALTH CONTINUE TO EXPECT THAT TRANSACTION WILL BE COMPLETED IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health Launches Comprehensive Program to Help Patients Save Money on Medications; 13/03/2018 – CVS: Aetna Transaction Expected to Close in Second Half of 2018; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.59-Adj EPS $1.64; 02/05/2018 – CVS 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.48, EST. $1.41, AFFIRMS YEAR ADJ. EPS VIEW; 06/03/2018 – CVS Health readies one of the largest corporate bond sales on record; 11/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 group results; 21/03/2018 – CVS Health Launches Two Initiatives in New Hampshire to Combat Opioid Abuse; 17/04/2018 – AETNA – GIVEN PENDING DEAL WITH CVS HEALTH, CO WILL NOT HOST CONF CALL IN CONJUNCTION WITH EARNINGS RELEASE & DOES NOT EXPECT TO DO SO FOR FUTURE QTRS

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc, which manages about $3.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP) by 6,820 shares to 9,950 shares, valued at $1.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 91,683 shares in the quarter, for a total of 207,699 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG).

Analysts await YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) to report earnings on November, 11. They expect $0.73 EPS, down 58.52% or $1.03 from last year’s $1.76 per share. YY’s profit will be $59.02M for 20.98 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual EPS reported by YY Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.67% negative EPS growth.

