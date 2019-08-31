Union Bankshares Decreased Position in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by $415,610; New York Cmnty Bancorp (NYCB) Holder Employees Retirement System Of Texas Upped Position

Union Bankshares Corp decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 6.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Union Bankshares Corp sold 2,990 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 44,878 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.27 million, down from 47,868 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Union Bankshares Corp who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $339.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $128.36. About 6.00M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 11/03/2018 – JANSSEN: INVOKANA SIG CUTS RISK HEART FAILURE-RELATED OUTCOMES; 17/04/2018 – Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 26/04/2018 – J&J BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 90C/SHARE FROM 84C/SHR, EST. 88C; 11/04/2018 – J&J, Imerys Ordered to Pay Punitive $80 Million in Talc Case; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Contact Lens Innovation With ACUVUE OASYS With Transitions Light Intelligent Technology; 21/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANIES – EUROPEAN COMMISSION GRANTED MARKETING AUTHORISATION FOR JULUCA; 12/04/2018 – Socrates Health Solutions, Developer of Socrates Companion™ Noninvasive Blood Glucose Self-Monitoring Device, Announces Expanded Role of John Maynard; 06/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Highlights New Data, Educational Resources and Support for the Ophthalmology Community at the 2018 ASCRS•ASOA Annual Meeting; 25/04/2018 – J&J GETS COURT TO THROW OUT $151 MILLION DEPUY HIP VERDICT; 16/03/2018 – J&J – TRANSACTION WAS CONTEMPLATED IN COMPANY’S GUIDANCE PROVIDED ON JANUARY 23, 2018

Employees Retirement System Of Texas increased its stake in New York Cmnty Bancorp Inc (NYCB) by 34.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Employees Retirement System Of Texas bought 119,691 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 468,903 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.43 million, up from 349,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Employees Retirement System Of Texas who had been investing in New York Cmnty Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $11.54. About 2.48M shares traded. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) has risen 6.46% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.46% the S&P500. Some Historical NYCB News: 09/05/2018 – New York Community Bancorp, Inc. President and Chief Executive Officer Joseph R. Ficalora To Speak At Barclays Investor Confere; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Revs New York Community Bancorp Outlk To Neg; Afrms Rtgs; 22/05/2018 – New York Community Bancorp, Inc. President and Chief Executive Officer Joseph R. Ficalora to Speak at Deutsche Bank Investor Conference; 25/04/2018 – NEW YORK COMMUNITY 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 2.42%; 25/04/2018 – NY Community Bancorp 1Q Net $106.6M; 25/04/2018 – NY Community Bancorp 1Q EPS 20c; 20/04/2018 – DJ New York Community Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NYCB); 25/04/2018 – NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP – NET INTEREST INCOME FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 OF $270.3 MLN DECREASED 8% FROM YEAR-AGO QUARTER; 23/04/2018 – S&P REVISES NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANK OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 08/05/2018 – New York Community Bancorp 1Q EPS 20c

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.30B for 16.05 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Union Bankshares Corp, which manages about $361.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) by 13,362 shares to 54,090 shares, valued at $6.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWY) by 159,621 shares in the quarter, for a total of 267,353 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 186,145 are owned by Stock Yards Comml Bank & Tru. 113,598 are owned by Origin Asset Management Limited Liability Partnership. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.14% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Wellington Shields Capital Mngmt Ltd Co has invested 1.48% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Neville Rodie Shaw reported 3.8% stake. 3,046 were accumulated by Polaris Greystone Financial Gp Limited. Df Dent And accumulated 105,673 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Confluence Inv Ltd Liability Com reported 192,101 shares. 4.82M were accumulated by Schroder Mngmt Grp. Fjarde Ap has invested 1.46% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 1,707 were accumulated by Verity Asset. Us-based Ancora Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.04% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Newman Dignan & Sheerar reported 33,419 shares. 69,578 were accumulated by Inverness Counsel Limited Liability Corporation Ny. First Wilshire Mgmt reported 2,646 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold NYCB shares while 113 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 285.75 million shares or 6.69% less from 306.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 47,598 were reported by First Allied Advisory Services. Qs Investors Limited Company has invested 0.08% in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB). Summit Securities Group Limited Liability Company owns 0.15% invested in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) for 72,000 shares. Axa invested in 69,300 shares or 0% of the stock. Hartford Invest Mngmt holds 0% or 10,870 shares. 42,681 were reported by Us Commercial Bank De. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 1.36 million shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% of its portfolio in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) for 60,283 shares. Comerica Bancorporation invested in 344,492 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Td Asset Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB). Wells Fargo And Mn reported 0% stake. 45,732 were accumulated by M&T Comml Bank Corporation. Susquehanna Intll Group Llp holds 0% of its portfolio in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) for 154,989 shares. Css Ltd Liability Corporation Il reported 17,837 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mondrian Invest Prns invested in 6.54M shares or 2.39% of the stock.

Since March 27, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $437,789 activity. On Thursday, May 9 Dahya Hanif bought $43,148 worth of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) or 1,640 shares.