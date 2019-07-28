Union Bankshares Decreased Its Starbucks (SBUX) Position as Shares Rose; Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Shares Declined While Gabalex Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $4.30 Million

Gabalex Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabalex Capital Management Llc sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.36M, down from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabalex Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $40.01. About 6.73M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500.

Union Bankshares Corp decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 10.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Union Bankshares Corp sold 6,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 57,303 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.26 million, down from 64,213 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Union Bankshares Corp who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 8.94% or $8.13 during the last trading session, reaching $99.11. About 20.85 million shares traded or 172.13% up from the average. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 17/04/2018 – Starbucks to Close All Stores Nationwide for Racial-Bias Education on May 29; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Nestle to pay $7B to sell Starbucks coffee; 30/05/2018 – Starbucks Faces Long Road in Racism Fight After Massive Training; 17/04/2018 – STARBUCKS CORP SBUX.O SAYS WILL CLOSE ALL U.S. STORES FOR RACIAL-BIAS EDUCATION ON MAY 29; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks’ Americas cafe sales rise more than expected; 30/03/2018 – Starbucks stop showcases Prince Mohammed’s charm offensive; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks to Shut Stores Nationwide for Racial-Bias Training After Arrests; 29/03/2018 – CALIFORNIA JUDGE RULES AGAINST STARBUCKS, OTHER COFFEE COMPANIES IN CANCER WARNING LABEL LAWSUIT; 04/05/2018 – DEAL PROBABLY ANNOUNCED ON MONDAY, ACCORDING TO SOURCE FAMILIAR WITH MATTER – BBG; 11/05/2018 – Starbucks is opening its bathrooms to everyone regardless of whether they’ve bought anything following the controversy around last month’s racially-charged arrests

Union Bankshares Corp, which manages about $361.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 75,438 shares to 102,007 shares, valued at $19.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) by 13,362 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,090 shares, and has risen its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 insider sales for $31.99 million activity. Shares for $5.01M were sold by Varma Vivek C. CULVER JOHN sold $11.64M worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 58,739 shares. 688,458 were accumulated by Asset Management One Company Ltd. Strs Ohio reported 0.23% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Madison Investment Incorporated invested in 0.71% or 521,464 shares. Newfocus Fincl Gp Limited Liability Corp holds 0.11% or 3,046 shares. New Jersey-based Fcg Advsr Ltd has invested 0.08% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). First Republic has invested 0.4% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). 4,614 are held by First Heartland Consultants. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability holds 0% or 456 shares in its portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.46% or 2.44 million shares in its portfolio. Leavell Investment Management reported 3,396 shares. Cambridge Trust stated it has 100,262 shares. Moreover, Stephens Ar has 0.22% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). First Manhattan Com reported 0.01% stake. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Company Ltd invested in 0.58% or 91,938 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ally Fincl, a Michigan-based fund reported 60,000 shares. Summit Secs Group Ltd Com reported 8,000 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 181,180 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based First National Bank Co Of Newtown has invested 0.19% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Hsbc Plc accumulated 2.69 million shares. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Limited Company reported 158 shares. Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp, Georgia-based fund reported 736,457 shares. Bank & Trust Of Hawaii reported 12,738 shares stake. British Columbia – Canada-based Numerixs Invest Technologies has invested 0.11% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Smithbridge Asset Mngmt De holds 0.44% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 16,982 shares. Brown Advisory holds 0.05% or 395,623 shares in its portfolio. 1.83 million are owned by Amundi Pioneer Asset. Cwm Ltd Liability Corporation owns 9,859 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Com Limited has 0.09% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). United Capital Advisers Ltd Liability Corp has 460,783 shares.