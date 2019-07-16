Union Bankshares Decreased Its Stake in Bb&T (BBT) by $355,120; Verity & Verity Has Lowered Nasdaq (NDAQ) Holding by $1.29 Million; Stock Value Rose

Union Bankshares Corp decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 7.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Union Bankshares Corp sold 7,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 101,364 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.72 million, down from 109,084 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Union Bankshares Corp who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $49.97. About 4.89M shares traded or 11.78% up from the average. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has declined 13.47% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 06/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL – TO SELL ITS REGIONS INSURANCE GROUP INC SUBSIDIARY TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS; 19/04/2018 – BB&T Profit Nearly Doubles; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Noninterest Income $1.18B; 06/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – REGIONS FINANCIAL AGREES TO SELL INSURANCE BUSINESS TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP QTRLY AVERAGE LOANS AND LEASES HELD FOR INVESTMENT WERE $142.9 BLN, UP $194 MLN; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Return on Average Common Shareholders’ Equity 11.43%; 06/04/2018 – Regions Fincl Agrees to Sell Insurance Business to BB&T Insurance Holdings; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – QTRLY TAXABLE EQUIVALENT NET INTEREST INCOME $1,656 MLN VS $1,649 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 27/03/2018 – BB&T CORP BBT.N : B. RILEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $55; 21/03/2018 – BB&T Increases Prime Lending Rate to 4.75%

Verity & Verity Llc decreased its stake in Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ) by 45.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity & Verity Llc sold 14,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,427 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.53 million, down from 32,227 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity & Verity Llc who had been investing in Nasdaq Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $104.22. About 441,995 shares traded. Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) has risen 0.40% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NDAQ News: 02/05/2018 – Apple Earnings Lift Tech ETFs, Nasdaq — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – ACCURENCE AND NATIONAL WATER STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP TAKES INDUSTRY BY STORM; 16/03/2018 – Progressive Care Reports 18% Increase in Year over Year Prescriptions Filled During February 2018; 17/04/2018 – DOW TOUCHES 100-DAY MOVING AVERAGE; NASDAQ ABOVE 50-DAY MOVING AVG; 12/03/2018 – February’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware Continues to Chip Away at Enterprise CPU Power, says Check Point; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN interim president and chief executive officer, to address the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference in New York on May 31; 24/05/2018 – NASDAQ TRADE HALT GSKY.O REASON NOT AVAILABLE; 09/05/2018 – Neil Brinker to Join Advanced Energy as Chief Operating Officer; 23/04/2018 – IZEA REGAINS COMPLIANCE WITH NASDAQ LISTING STANDARDS; 12/03/2018 – ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

Union Bankshares Corp, which manages about $361.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (FTY) by 174,814 shares to 221,167 shares, valued at $11.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHD) by 7,256 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,361 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWY).

Analysts await BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $1.10 earnings per share, up 8.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BBT’s profit will be $842.58 million for 11.36 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual earnings per share reported by BB&T Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.76% EPS growth.

Verity & Verity Llc, which manages about $217.83 million and $435.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 6,085 shares to 75,304 shares, valued at $10.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW) by 9,645 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,911 shares, and has risen its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU).

Analysts await Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.20 EPS, up 1.69% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.18 per share. NDAQ’s profit will be $198.85 million for 21.71 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Nasdaq, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.64% negative EPS growth.

