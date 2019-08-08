Union Bankshares Decreased Its Diageo P L C (DEO) Stake; Terreno Realty (TRNO) Shorts Up By 19.75%

Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) had an increase of 19.75% in short interest. TRNO’s SI was 629,900 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 19.75% from 526,000 shares previously. With 299,700 avg volume, 2 days are for Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO)’s short sellers to cover TRNO’s short positions. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $48.79. About 371,982 shares traded or 13.92% up from the average. Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) has risen 33.68% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.68% the S&P500. Some Historical TRNO News: 11/04/2018 – TERRENO REALTY CORP – 97.5% QUARTER END SAME STORE OCCUPANCY COMPARED TO PRIOR QUARTER OF 98.3% AND PRIOR YEAR OF 97.2%; 11/04/2018 – TERRENO REALTY CORP – 97.0% QUARTER END OCCUPANCY COMPARED TO PRIOR QUARTER OF 97.3% AND PRIOR YEAR OF 97.4%; 02/05/2018 – Terreno Realty Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend and Files First Quarter 2018 Financial Statements; 08/05/2018 – Terreno Realty Corp Acquires Property in Newark, NJ for $6.3M and Makes Senior Secured Loan of $55M; 08/03/2018 Terreno Realty Corporation Acquires Building in Seattle, WA for $42.0 Million; 11/04/2018 – Terreno Realty Corporation Announces Quarterly Operating, Investment and Capital Markets Activity; 11/04/2018 – Terreno Realty Corp Had 97.5% Same-Store Occupancy at End of 1Q; 18/04/2018 – TERRENO REALTY CORP TRNO.N : COMPASS POINT RAISES TO BUY; 08/03/2018 – TERRENO REALTY BUYS BUILDING IN SEATTLE, WA FOR $42.0M; 08/05/2018 – TERRENO REALTY CORP – THE SENIOR SECURED LOAN HAS TERM OF TWO YEARS, AN INTEREST RATE OF 8.0%

Union Bankshares Corp decreased Diageo P L C (DEO) stake by 11.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Union Bankshares Corp sold 2,292 shares as Diageo P L C (DEO)’s stock declined 0.17%. The Union Bankshares Corp holds 17,813 shares with $2.91 million value, down from 20,105 last quarter. Diageo P L C now has $99.28B valuation. The stock increased 0.72% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $164.92. About 318,222 shares traded. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 10/05/2018 – George Dickel Tennessee Whisky Releases New TABASCO® Brand Barrel Finish – A Partnership Made In The South; 24/05/2018 – Diageo to Sell U.S. Drinks Brands for Up to $1 Bln -Sky News; 11/04/2018 – Tesco outperforms as tension over Syria drags Britain’s FTSE down; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Drinks companies bank on an unusual cocktail recipe: less alcohol; 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-DIAGEO PLC DGE.L SAYS URSULA BURNS WILL BECOME EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN ON AN INTERIM BASIS OF VEON LTD (NOT OF DIAGEO); 28/03/2018 – DIAGEO: CO. EXPECTS AFRICA PERFORMANCE TO IMPROVE IN 2H; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO LATAM PRESIDENT ALBERTO GAVAZZI SPEAKS ON ANALYST CALL; 16/04/2018 – Diageo to pour £150m into Scotch whisky tourism; 17/05/2018 – Diageo Launches New American Anthem Vodka; 24/05/2018 – Diageo Hires Bankers to Sell U.S.-Focused Spirits Brands–Update

Terreno Realty Corporation is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $3.20 billion. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It has a 50.88 P/E ratio. It acquires, owns and operates industrial properties in six major coastal U.S. markets.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold Terreno Realty Corporation shares while 49 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 60.47 million shares or 3.56% more from 58.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dupont Corporation holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) for 101,946 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership reported 40,286 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Schroder Invest Grp Incorporated has invested 0.12% in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO). Congress Asset Management Ma has 58,416 shares. Prelude Capital Management Limited Liability has 0% invested in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO). First Trust Advisors L P reported 62,196 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO). Stephens Incorporated Ar reported 57,171 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 147,404 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ohio-based Lenox Wealth Management Incorporated has invested 0% in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, a New Jersey-based fund reported 180,000 shares. Westpac Bk reported 170,564 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Japan-based Daiwa Group Inc Inc has invested 0% in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO). Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Lc holds 306,454 shares.