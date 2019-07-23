Union Bankshares Cut Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position; Westlake Chemical (WLK)’s Sentiment Is 0.98

Westlake Chemical Corp (WLK) investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 114 hedge funds started new or increased stock positions, while 116 cut down and sold their stakes in Westlake Chemical Corp. The hedge funds in our database reported: 34.05 million shares, down from 34.36 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Westlake Chemical Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 38 Reduced: 78 Increased: 70 New Position: 44.

Union Bankshares Corp decreased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) stake by 5.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending.

Robotti Robert holds 7.08% of its portfolio in Westlake Chemical Corporation for 295,607 shares. Sprott Inc. owns 100,000 shares or 1.47% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Midas Management Corp has 1.24% invested in the company for 42,800 shares. The New Jersey-based Gargoyle Investment Advisor L.L.C. has invested 1.08% in the stock. Price Michael F, a New York-based fund reported 91,800 shares.

The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $67.47. About 389,401 shares traded. Westlake Chemical Corporation (WLK) has declined 47.98% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WLK News: 28/03/2018 – WESTLAKE CHEMICAL CORP WLK.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING AND $125 TARGET PRICE; 22/03/2018 – Royal® Building Products Features New Trim and Mouldings products, Celect® Cellular Composite Siding and ZuriTM Premium Decking at 2018 JLC Live; 03/05/2018 – WESTLAKE CEO SAYS VINYLS INVESTMENT CASE ‘GETTING CLOSER’; 22/03/2018 – Royal® Building Products Features New Trim and Mouldings products, Celect® Cellular Composite Siding and ZuriTM Premium; 26/04/2018 – Westlake Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 03/05/2018 – WESTLAKE: VINYLS RETURNS NOT YET ENOUGH FOR PLANT INVESTMENT; 08/05/2018 – Westlake Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s Revises Outlook For Westlake To Positive; Affirms Baa3 Ratings; 03/05/2018 – WESTLAKE SAYS VINYLS REQUIRES CHLOR-ALKALI, VCM, PVC, ETHYLENE; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Westlake Auto Rcvbls Trust 2018-2 Nts Prelim Rtgs

Analysts await Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.39 earnings per share, down 43.27% or $1.06 from last year’s $2.45 per share. WLK’s profit will be $178.74 million for 12.13 P/E if the $1.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Westlake Chemical Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 47.87% EPS growth.

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products. The company has market cap of $8.68 billion. It operates through two divisions, Olefins and Vinyls. It has a 11.29 P/E ratio. The Olefins segment offers ethylene, polyethylene, styrene monomer, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen.

Among 5 analysts covering JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. JPMorgan Chase has $140 highest and $116 lowest target. $130’s average target is 13.77% above currents $114.27 stock price. JPMorgan Chase had 13 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, February 14 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, April 15. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of JPM in report on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Monday, April 15. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of JPM in report on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of JPM in report on Thursday, February 28 with “Market Perform” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Monday, April 15 with “Market Perform” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Mngmt, Massachusetts-based fund reported 241,071 shares. Grisanti Mngmt Ltd Llc, a New York-based fund reported 685 shares. Neumann Cap Ltd Llc accumulated 16,065 shares or 1.04% of the stock. Foster Dykema Cabot & Incorporated Ma reported 0.89% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Legacy Private Trust holds 89,562 shares. Summit Financial Strategies reported 3,342 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Mgmt, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 247,355 shares. Washington Bank & Trust owns 108,460 shares for 1.75% of their portfolio. Axa has 0.45% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Schulhoff And Inc invested 3.08% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Paw Capital accumulated 6,000 shares. 168,089 were reported by Logan Capital Mgmt. Counselors Inc reported 344,310 shares. New England Invest And Retirement Grp owns 5,262 shares. First Allied Advisory Serv reported 138,825 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $2.19 million activity. The insider Friedman Stacey sold 3,022 shares worth $317,310. $194,242 worth of stock was bought by HOBSON MELLODY L on Thursday, April 18. $518,950 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was bought by CROWN JAMES S on Tuesday, February 5. The insider Beer Lori A sold $1.40 million. On Tuesday, January 29 Petno Douglas B sold $1.22M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 11,659 shares. Scher Peter also sold $1.96M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, January 29.