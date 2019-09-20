Union Bankshares Cut Its Genuine Parts Co (GPC) Holding by $321,051; Merit Medical Systems (MMSI) Holder Perceptive Advisors Lowered Its Position

Perceptive Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Merit Medical Systems Inc (MMSI) by 22.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 235,889 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.58% . The hedge fund held 817,209 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.67M, down from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perceptive Advisors Llc who had been investing in Merit Medical Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $29.87. About 249,326 shares traded. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) has declined 25.55% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.55% the S&P500.

Union Bankshares Corp decreased its stake in Genuine Parts Co (GPC) by 7.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Union Bankshares Corp sold 3,117 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% . The institutional investor held 38,352 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.97 million, down from 41,469 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Union Bankshares Corp who had been investing in Genuine Parts Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $98.16. About 253,850 shares traded. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 0.63% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – TRANSACTION COMBINING ESSENDANT AND S.P. RICHARDS IS STRUCTURED AS A REVERSE MORRIS TRUST; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – IN TRANSACTIONS IN MERGER DEAL & SEPARATION DEAL, GPC TO TRANSFER CERTAIN WHOLLY OWNED UNITS ENGAGED IN BUSINESS PRODUCTS GROUP TO SPINCO; 16/05/2018 – STAPLES – ON APRIL 27, GOT LETTER FROM ESSENDANT INDICATING ESSENDANT’S BOARD DETERMINED STAPLES’ $11.50/SHARE IN CASH PROPOSAL WAS NOT A “SUPERIOR PROPOSAL”; 17/05/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – RIGHTS PLAN IS STRUCTURED SUCH THAT IT WILL NOT BE TRIGGERED BY DEFINITIVE MERGER AGREEMENT TO COMBINE CO AND S.P. RICHARDS; 16/05/2018 – GENUINE PARTS CO. COMMENTS ON MERGER PACT W/ ESSENDANT; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Backs 2018 Adj EPS $5.60-Adj EPS $5.75; 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS 1Q ADJ. EPS EX TRANSACTION-RELATED COSTS $1.27; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – UPON CLOSE OF DEAL, COMBINED COMPANY, WHICH WILL BE CALLED ESSENDANT, WILL BE LED BY ESSENDANT PRESIDENT AND CEO RIC PHILLIPS; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – COMBINED COMPANY WILL BE CALLED ESSENDANT, & BE LED BY ESSENDANT PRESIDENT AND CEO RIC PHILLIPS, AND JANET ZELENKA WILL SERVE AS CFO; 21/04/2018 – DJ Genuine Parts Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPC)

More notable recent Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Merit Medical to Participate at Canaccord Genuity and Needham Conferences – GlobeNewswire” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Merit Medical (MMSI) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: European Nod For Roche, Takeda Recall, Neon Exults On Journal Publication – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Merit Medical to Present at Raymond James Conference – GlobeNewswire” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday – Benzinga” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Perceptive Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.09 billion and $4.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Motus Gi Hldgs Inc by 1.00M shares to 4.21 million shares, valued at $12.76 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Athenex Inc by 4.73M shares in the quarter, for a total of 9.82 million shares, and has risen its stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX).

Since July 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $200,000 activity.

Analysts await Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.48 EPS, up 2.13% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.47 per share. MMSI’s profit will be $26.48M for 15.56 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by Merit Medical Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.29% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold MMSI shares while 72 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 51.19 million shares or 1.21% more from 50.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Qs Invsts Limited Liability holds 1,600 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has 0.06% invested in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) for 20,500 shares. Cim Inv Mangement invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Massmutual Communication Fsb Adv reported 6,933 shares. Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) or 5,871 shares. 6,500 are owned by Arrowstreet Partnership. Conestoga Cap Advisors Limited Liability Corporation invested in 861,670 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System accumulated 18,839 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Aqr Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 46,435 shares. Stifel Financial Corporation invested 0% in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Mackenzie Corp has 0% invested in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) for 5,893 shares. Shell Asset Management Com invested in 18,924 shares. Bancshares Of New York Mellon Corporation holds 684,577 shares. 18,728 are held by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue.

More notable recent Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Genuine Parts Co (GPC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should Income Investors Look At Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) Before Its Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Genuine Parts Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Genuine Parts takes full control of Inenco – Seeking Alpha” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Genuine Parts Company: Buy This Dividend King While It’s On Sale – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 21, 2019.

Union Bankshares Corp, which manages about $744.49 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At& T Inc (NYSE:T) by 144,328 shares to 171,358 shares, valued at $5.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 19,903 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,364 shares, and has risen its stake in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW).

Analysts await Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.47 earnings per share, down 0.68% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.48 per share. GPC’s profit will be $212.43M for 16.69 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.57 actual earnings per share reported by Genuine Parts Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.37% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold GPC shares while 183 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 108.10 million shares or 0.15% less from 108.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Argyle Capital Mgmt stated it has 37,507 shares. Bessemer Securities Ltd Liability has invested 0.05% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 51,904 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Elm Lc reported 0.3% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Moreover, Court Place Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.19% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Assetmark Inc reported 100 shares stake. Marco Investment Management Limited Liability Corporation has 0.53% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) for 28,457 shares. Keybank Association Oh holds 0.03% or 56,283 shares. The Ohio-based Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.17% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Central Bank And reported 2,572 shares. Boston Private Wealth Lc reported 8,110 shares. Orleans Capital Mgmt Corp La stated it has 1.25% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Moreover, Veritable Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Earnest Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). 58,303 were reported by Aqr Capital Ltd Llc.

Since May 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $495,050 activity.