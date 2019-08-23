Union Bankshares Cut Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding; Shorts at Qiwi Plc – American Depositary Shares (QIWI) Raised By 26.37%

Qiwi Plc – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:QIWI) had an increase of 26.37% in short interest. QIWI’s SI was 247,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 26.37% from 195,700 shares previously. With 250,900 avg volume, 1 days are for Qiwi Plc – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:QIWI)’s short sellers to cover QIWI’s short positions. The stock increased 3.05% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $23.68. About 557,592 shares traded or 70.25% up from the average. Qiwi plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) has risen 39.14% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.14% the S&P500. Some Historical QIWI News: 28/03/2018 QIWI 4Q ADJ EPS 10.48 RUBLES; 23/05/2018 – QIWI SEES FY ADJ REV +15% TO +20%; 28/03/2018 – QIWI 4Q ADJ REV 4.12B RUBLES, EST. 3.36B; 28/03/2018 – QIWI SEES FY ADJ REV +12% TO +16%; 28/03/2018 – QIWI 4Q EPS 13c; 23/05/2018 – QIWI 1Q EPS 26c; 05/04/2018 – QIWI PLC QIWI.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24.50 FROM $19.10; 23/05/2018 – QIWI 1Q ADJ REV 4.10B RUBLES, EST. 3.88B; 28/03/2018 – QIWI 4Q EPS 7.26 RUBLES; 28/03/2018 – QIWI PLC – 2018 ADJUSTED NET PROFIT IS EXPECTED TO DECLINE BY 10% TO 0% OVER 2017

Union Bankshares Corp decreased Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 10.16% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Union Bankshares Corp analyzed 223 shares as Amazon Com Inc (AMZN)'s stock declined 2.34%. The Union Bankshares Corp holds 1,972 shares with $3.51M value, down from 2,195 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc now has $893.15 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.98% or $17.94 during the last trading session, reaching $1805.6. About 2.33 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500.

Among 11 analysts covering Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon has $2450 highest and $1965 lowest target. $2198.75’s average target is 21.77% above currents $1805.6 stock price. Amazon had 20 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, March 4 the stock rating was maintained by Evercore with “Buy”. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, March 15 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 19. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 21 by DA Davidson. UBS maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rating on Monday, March 11. UBS has “Buy” rating and $2100 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, March 18. Morgan Stanley maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rating on Thursday, February 28. Morgan Stanley has “Buy” rating and $2200 target. M Partners reinitiated the shares of AMZN in report on Friday, August 2 with “Buy” rating. Cowen & Co maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rating on Tuesday, March 26. Cowen & Co has “Buy” rating and $2250 target. RBC Capital Markets maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hayek Kallen Investment Management, a Alabama-based fund reported 747 shares. 20,120 are owned by Partner Fund Mngmt Lp. Argent Trust has invested 1% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Wealthcare Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 69 shares. Moreover, Rothschild Invest Corp Il has 0.43% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,062 shares. 735,592 were accumulated by California State Teachers Retirement. Sigma Investment Counselors owns 1.17% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 5,349 shares. Blair William Company Il owns 2.86% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 263,390 shares. 180 are owned by Hillsdale Investment Inc. Granite Invest Prns Limited Liability Company invested 1.81% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Anderson Hoagland & accumulated 7,898 shares. Bouchey Fin Grp stated it has 0.28% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Vident Advisory Ltd Liability stated it has 865 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 1% or 2,638 shares in its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mgmt has invested 3.06% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 71.99 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

