Union Bankshares Corporation (UBSH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Penns Woods Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD)

Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH) and Penns Woods Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) are two firms in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Union Bankshares Corporation 34 0.00 N/A 2.48 14.13 Penns Woods Bancorp Inc. 41 3.60 N/A 3.29 13.07

Table 1 highlights Union Bankshares Corporation and Penns Woods Bancorp Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Penns Woods Bancorp Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Union Bankshares Corporation. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Union Bankshares Corporation’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Penns Woods Bancorp Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH) and Penns Woods Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Union Bankshares Corporation 0.00% 8.1% 1.2% Penns Woods Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 8% 0.7%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.39 beta means Union Bankshares Corporation’s volatility is 39.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Penns Woods Bancorp Inc.’s 38.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.62 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Union Bankshares Corporation and Penns Woods Bancorp Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Union Bankshares Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Penns Woods Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$42 is Union Bankshares Corporation’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 19.05%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 69.6% of Union Bankshares Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 26.6% of Penns Woods Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Union Bankshares Corporation’s share held by insiders are 1.6%. Competitively, Penns Woods Bancorp Inc. has 1.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Union Bankshares Corporation -3.89% 2.4% 0.52% 1.95% -13.42% 24.12% Penns Woods Bancorp Inc. 1.63% 1.78% 8.59% 2.82% -2.65% 6.86%

For the past year Union Bankshares Corporation has stronger performance than Penns Woods Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Union Bankshares Corporation beats Penns Woods Bancorp Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides banking and financial services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It provides time deposits, super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, checking accounts, and IRAs. The company also offers loan products comprising secured and unsecured business, and commercial loans that include financing commercial transactions, as well as revolving credit loans with overdraft protection. In addition, its loan portfolio includes agricultural loans; real estate loans, including residential, commercial, and construction; commercial loans; letter of credit; and consumer loans that comprise residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines, automobile financing, personal loans, lines of credit, and overdrafts and check lines, as well as lines of credit for working capital purposes. Further, the company provides securities brokerage and financial planning services, which include the sale of life insurance products, annuities, and estate planning services; annuity and mutual fund investment products; safe deposit services; ATMs; and Internet and telephone banking services. Additionally, it engages in real estate transactions and investment activities. The company provides its services through a network of 23 offices located in Clinton, Lycoming, Centre, Montour, Union, and Luzerne Counties, Pennsylvania. Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is based in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.