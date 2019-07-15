Union Bankshares Corporation (UBSH) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH) is a company in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Union Bankshares Corporation has 69.6% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 52.67% institutional ownership for its rivals. 1.6% of Union Bankshares Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.84% of all Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Union Bankshares Corporation and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Union Bankshares Corporation 0.00% 8.10% 1.20% Industry Average 27.92% 9.34% 1.03%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing Union Bankshares Corporation and its rivals’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Union Bankshares Corporation N/A 34 14.13 Industry Average 97.42M 348.97M 14.06

Union Bankshares Corporation has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more expensive in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Union Bankshares Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Union Bankshares Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.17 1.67 2.64

$42 is the consensus price target of Union Bankshares Corporation, with a potential upside of 19.05%. The rivals have a potential upside of 31.83%. By having stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, Union Bankshares Corporation make analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Union Bankshares Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Union Bankshares Corporation -3.89% 2.4% 0.52% 1.95% -13.42% 24.12% Industry Average 3.17% 3.50% 4.58% 7.70% 9.00% 13.74%

For the past year Union Bankshares Corporation has stronger performance than Union Bankshares Corporation’s rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Union Bankshares Corporation has a beta of 1.39 and its 39.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Union Bankshares Corporation’s rivals’ beta is 0.81 which is 19.38% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Union Bankshares Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Union Bankshares Corporation shows that it’s better in 4 of the 5 indicators compared to Union Bankshares Corporation’s rivals.