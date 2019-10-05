Union Bankshares Continues to Hold Holding in Csx (CSX); Advanced Energy Inds (AEIS) Valuation Rose While Freestone Capital Holdings Trimmed Holding by $9.88 Million

Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 96.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Union Bankshares Corp bought 4,627 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The institutional investor held 9,440 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $731,000, up from 4,813 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Union Bankshares Corp who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $66.71. About 5.97M shares traded or 7.29% up from the average. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 16/05/2018 – CSX Corporation Chief Executive Officer to Address Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference; 19/03/2018 – CSX Names Angela C. Williams Vice President and Corporate Controller; 23/04/2018 – CSX Announces Operating Management Changes; 10/05/2018 – CSX CORP CSX.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $65; 13/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: HGS-ATN, LLC — ACQUISTION EXEMPTIION — CSX TRANPORTATION, INC; 02/04/2018 – NorthJersey.com: Dumont administrator Thomas Richards on a mission to safeguard CSX rails; 29/05/2018 – CSX at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 18/05/2018 – CSX Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 23/05/2018 – CSX Corporation Chief Executive Officer to Address Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 17/04/2018 – CSX 1Q REV. $2.88B, EST. $2.79B

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc decreased its stake in Advanced Energy Inds (AEIS) by 80.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc sold 176,394 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.24% . The institutional investor held 43,416 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.44M, down from 219,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc who had been investing in Advanced Energy Inds for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.14B market cap company. The stock increased 2.24% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $56.02. About 161,654 shares traded. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) has declined 3.12% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AEIS News: 22/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Acquires Electrostatic Business From Monroe Electronics; 09/05/2018 – Neil Brinker to Join Advanced Energy as Oper Chief; 29/03/2018 – PAUL OLDHAM TO JOIN ADVANCED ENERGY AS CFO; 09/05/2018 – NEIL BRINKER TO JOIN ADVANCED ENERGY AS COO; 29/03/2018 – Advanced Energy: Paul Oldham to Join as Chief Fincl Officer on May; 23/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 15/05/2018 – ADVANCED ENERGY SIGNS DISTRIBUTION PACT WITH MOUSER ELECTRONICS; 07/05/2018 – ADVANCED ENERGY BOOSTS SHARE BUYBACK BY $50M TO $91.5M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Advanced Energy Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AEIS); 14/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Analysts await Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, down 71.84% or $0.74 from last year’s $1.03 per share. AEIS’s profit will be $11.08 million for 48.29 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual earnings per share reported by Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.58, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 31 investors sold AEIS shares while 66 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 37.77 million shares or 4.00% more from 36.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fiera Capital Corp holds 0.09% or 420,474 shares. Victory Inc invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS). Loomis Sayles Limited Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 426,041 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS). Clearbridge Ltd Liability Company holds 0.02% or 469,824 shares. 5,687 are owned by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Corp owns 0.06% invested in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) for 1.26 million shares. Northern Corporation has invested 0.01% in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS). Illinois-based Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS). Principal Fincl Group Inc Incorporated accumulated 579,998 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has 0.04% invested in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS). Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP reported 1.32 million shares. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS). Moreover, Hanson Mcclain has 0% invested in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS). State Street Corp reported 1.13M shares.

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc, which manages about $3.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 58,109 shares to 434,167 shares, valued at $48.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 2,701 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,500 shares, and has risen its stake in L Brands Inc (LTD).

