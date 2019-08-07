Union Bankshares Boosted Stake in Philip Morris Intl (PM) by $457,160; As Western Digital Corp. (WDC) Stock Value Rose, Oak Associates LTD Boosted Position

Oak Associates Ltd increased its stake in Western Digital Corp. (WDC) by 10.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Associates Ltd bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The institutional investor held 219,520 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.55M, up from 199,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Associates Ltd who had been investing in Western Digital Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $53.83. About 2.44M shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 19/04/2018 – Western Digital® Now Offering Super High-capacity microSD™ Card in India; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q Adj EPS $3.63; 26/04/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL 3Q ADJ EPS $3.63, EST. $3.30; 15/05/2018 – Western Digital Targets At Least 50% of Repurchases for Rest of Current Fiscal Quarter; 14/05/2018 – Western Digital Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital quarterly revenue rises 7.8 pct; 09/04/2018 – Access, Edit and Share Massive 4K and 8K RAW Video From Multi Camera Shoots in Real Time with Fast and Reliable Western Digital; 15/03/2018 – Western Digital Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Western Digital Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 14.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Union Bankshares Corp bought 5,195 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 42,114 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.72 million, up from 36,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Union Bankshares Corp who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $131.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $80.7. About 1.58 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 25/04/2018 – Coronation Fund Managers Adds Philip Morris, Exits Alibaba: 13F; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY CIGARETTE SHIPMENT VOLUME OF 164.3 BLN UNITS, DOWN BY 9.3 BLN UNITS OR 5.3%; 09/05/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.28 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/03/2018 – Philip Morris Amends Bylaws to Allow for Increase of Board to 14 Directors From 13; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Facility to Be Fully Operational by End of 2018; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q South and Southeast Asia Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Up 6.1%; 16/05/2018 – Philip Morris’ new smoking device called iQOS has the ability to harvest personal data about users’ smoking habits; 24/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Net $1.56B; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q European Union Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 5%

