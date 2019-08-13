Union Bankshares Boosted Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Stake by $1.71 Million as Stock Price Rose; Abiomed (ABMD) Holder Lpl Financial Has Decreased Holding as Share Price Rose

Lpl Financial Llc decreased its stake in Abiomed Inc (ABMD) by 9.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lpl Financial Llc sold 1,138 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.54% . The institutional investor held 10,259 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.93 million, down from 11,397 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lpl Financial Llc who had been investing in Abiomed Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.38% or $4.55 during the last trading session, reaching $196.27. About 314,257 shares traded. Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) has declined 21.85% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ABMD News: 30/03/2018 – Abiomed to Appoint New Chief Fincl Officer Todd A. Trapp; 03/05/2018 – ABIOMED SEES FY REV. $740.0M TO $770.0M, EST. $747.3M; 04/04/2018 – ABIOMED ANNOUNCES EUROPEAN APPROVAL (CE MARKING) FOR IMPELLA 5.5™ AND FIRST PATIENT TREATED AT UNIVERSITY HEART CENTER HAMBURG; 03/04/2018 – OPSENS’ TECHNOLOGY GRANTED FDA APPROVAL IN ABIOMED’S IMPELLA CARDIAC PUMP®; 03/05/2018 – Abiomed 4Q EPS 80c; 30/03/2018 – ABIOMED TO NAME NEW CFO TODD A. TRAPP; 03/05/2018 – ABIOMED 4Q REV. $174.4M, EST. $164.4M; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Growth Adds Abiomed, Exits Comcast; 30/03/2018 – Abiomed to Appoint New Chief Financial Officer Todd A. Trapp; 30/03/2018 – Watts Water CFO To Leave For ‘new Opportunity’ At Abiomed — MarketWatch

Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 32.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Union Bankshares Corp bought 13,362 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 54,090 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.92 million, up from 40,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Union Bankshares Corp who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $141.4. About 811,990 shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold ABMD shares while 138 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 37.49 million shares or 9.05% less from 41.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Markets accumulated 10,792 shares. Voloridge Invest Ltd Company has 31,001 shares. Northeast Financial Consultants has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD). 5 are owned by Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Proshare Advsr Lc accumulated 13,785 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Brown Cap Management Llc has 3.56% invested in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD). Axa, a France-based fund reported 60,189 shares. Blair William & Co Il has invested 0.42% in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD). Pillar Pacific Mngmt has invested 0.05% in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD). Advisors Asset Mgmt has invested 0.1% in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD). Tower Research Cap Limited Liability Corp (Trc) holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) for 1,268 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Of America stated it has 126 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gsa Partners Llp reported 12,921 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0% in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD). Congress Asset Mngmt Ma invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD).

Lpl Financial Llc, which manages about $44.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 12,590 shares to 45,694 shares, valued at $1.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Osi Etf Tr by 13,602 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,008 shares, and has risen its stake in Proshares Tr (PSQ).

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $6.59 million activity.