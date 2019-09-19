Unilever (UL) Stock Price Declined While Naples Global Advisors Decreased Stake; Brookfield Asset Management Has Decreased Position in Enbridge (ENB) as Valuation Declined

Brookfield Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 60.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc sold 6.02 million shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The hedge fund held 3.89M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $140.39M, down from 9.92M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $35.24. About 706,187 shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 06/03/2018 ENBRIDGE ANNOUNCES PRICING OF OFFER BY SPECTRA ENERGY CAPITAL, LLC TO PURCHASE NOTES DUE IN 2032 AND 2038; 07/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE ANNOUNCES EXPIRATION AND RESULTS OF OFFER BY SPECTRA ENERGY CAPITAL, LLC TO PURCHASE NOTES DUE IN 2032 AND 2038; 18/05/2018 – Spectra Energy Partners, LP Acknowledges Enbridge Inc. Offer and Establishes a Conflicts Committee; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE REPORTS US$1.120B SALE OF U.S. MIDSTREAM BUSINESSES; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – ASSETS BEING CONTRIBUTED BY ENBRIDGE TO JV INCLUDE ALL OF ENBRIDGE’S CANADIAN RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge 1Q Net C$445M; 16/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE – NEW FERC POLICY TO CAUSE A FURTHER DECREASE TO DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW FOR EEP OF ABOUT $80 MLN ON ANNUAL BASIS; 27/03/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund, Pembina Pipeline Corp Each Owns 50% of Alliance Pipeline; 07/03/2018 – Enbridge Announces Expiration of Offer by Spectra Energy Cap, LLC to Purchase Notes Due in 2032 and 2038; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE WOULD EXPAND ASSET-SALE PROGRAM IF IT SEES GOOD VALUES

Naples Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Unilever (UL) by 16.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Naples Global Advisors Llc sold 6,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.22% . The institutional investor held 35,179 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.18 million, down from 42,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Naples Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Unilever for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $162.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $61.51. About 382,714 shares traded. The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) has risen 6.05% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical UL News: 14/05/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER 4Q NET INCOME 13.5B RUPEES, EST. 13.30B; 07/05/2018 – Mawer Adds JD.com, Exits Cenovus Energy, Cuts Unilever: 13F; 14/05/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER FINAL DIV/SHR 12 RUPEES; 22/03/2018 – COLUMBIA THREADNEEDLE CITES IMPACT OF UNILEVER’S HQ RESTRUCTURING ON PREMIUM LISTING IN LONDON; 15/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Unilever Rtgs Unchanged By New Top Holding Co; 24/05/2018 – UNILEVER GHANA MD YEO SAYS IN INTERVIEW IN ACCRA; 06/05/2018 – Unilever credit initiative aims to drive Africa revenues; 30/05/2018 – Fitch: No Rating Impact from Unilever’s Proposed Bond Terms Change; 15/03/2018 – Unilever: Refreshment Unit Will Continue to Be Based in Rotterdam; 09/05/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA TO SELL MARGARINE BUSINESS TO SIGMA BIDCO

Naples Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $296.59 million and $411.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares 0 (SHYG) by 6,705 shares to 27,754 shares, valued at $1.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core S&P Midcap Etf (IJH) by 4,825 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,572 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Us Broad Mkt Etf (SCHB).

Brookfield Asset Management Inc, which manages about $13.20 billion and $23.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) by 30,000 shares to 466,809 shares, valued at $14.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (NYSE:CF) by 13,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,647 shares, and has risen its stake in Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEMKT:UUUU).

Analysts await Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, down 16.67% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.42 per share. ENB’s profit will be $707.46 million for 25.17 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by Enbridge Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -30.00% negative EPS growth.