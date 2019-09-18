Unilever (UL) Shareholder Naples Global Advisors Has Decreased Stake as Shares Declined; American Finl Group Ohio (AFG) Shareholder Wealthquest Cut Its Holding as Market Value Rose

Naples Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Unilever (UL) by 16.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Naples Global Advisors Llc sold 6,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.22% . The institutional investor held 35,179 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.18 million, down from 42,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Naples Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Unilever for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $162.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $61.44. About 972,976 shares traded or 47.58% up from the average. The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) has risen 6.05% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical UL News: 13/04/2018 – MEDIA-Unilever faces shareholder backlash over top executives’ bonuses – Sky News; 14/03/2018 – DIRECTORS OF UNILEVER ARE MEETING TO APPROVE A MOVE TO SCRAP ITS UK HQ – SKY NEWS; 14/05/2018 – Yoga Guru’s Blitz in India Fails to Dent Unilever’s Sales Gain; 12/04/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LTD HLL.NS SAYS HARISH MANWANI RETIRES AS NON EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 15/03/2018 – Unilever picks Rotterdam for HQ as Britain loses the battle before Brexit; 19/03/2018 – Business school: Theranos, leadership at McAfee, Unilever’s HQ; 14/05/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER 4Q NET INCOME 13.5B RUPEES, EST. 13.30B; 09/05/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA TO SELL MARGARINE BUSINESS TO SIGMA BIDCO; 21/05/2018 – Unilever Outlook Raised to Stable by Fitch — Market Talk; 24/05/2018 – UNILEVER GHANA MD YEO SAYS IN INTERVIEW IN ACCRA

Wealthquest Corp decreased its stake in American Finl Group Inc Ohio (AFG) by 12.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealthquest Corp sold 49,797 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.85% . The institutional investor held 343,365 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.18M, down from 393,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealthquest Corp who had been investing in American Finl Group Inc Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $108.35. About 380,940 shares traded or 7.07% up from the average. American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) has declined 5.67% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AFG News: 05/04/2018 – American Financial Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average; 18/04/2018 – AFG – AF GRUPPEN TO BUILD NEW POWER STATION FOR STATKRAFT; 02/05/2018 – American Fincl Group 1Q EPS $1.60; 02/05/2018 – AFG – LAB ENTREPRENØR TO BUILD HARDANGERBADET; 09/04/2018 – Financial 15 Split Corp. Announces Exchange Offering a High Quality Portfolio Consisting of 15 North American Financial Service; 02/05/2018 – AFG TURNKEY CONTRACT VALUE NOK 166 MLN EX VAT; 11/05/2018 – American Financial Group Buys 1.1% Position in Howard Bancorp; 29/05/2018 – American Financial Group Management to Participate in the 2018 Morgan Stanley Financials Conference; 02/05/2018 – AFG – AF GRUPPEN TO BUILD 56 APARTMENTS AT LØRENSKOG; 02/04/2018 – American Financial Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend

Wealthquest Corp, which manages about $603.25M and $264.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 3,746 shares to 116,005 shares, valued at $22.54 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (ISTB) by 26,066 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,395 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VV).

Analysts await American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.95 EPS, down 10.96% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.19 per share. AFG’s profit will be $175.38 million for 13.89 P/E if the $1.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.12 actual EPS reported by American Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.02% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 29 investors sold AFG shares while 103 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 55.10 million shares or 1.69% more from 54.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 86 are owned by Winslow Evans And Crocker. Parametric Associate Lc invested in 197,093 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Charles Schwab has 340,653 shares. Mirae Asset Invs owns 8,172 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Company accumulated 37,766 shares. Dupont Management stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Reilly Financial Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). First Trust Advsr Limited Partnership invested in 82,871 shares. Quantitative Investment reported 0.04% stake. Amalgamated National Bank accumulated 0.04% or 15,420 shares. Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). France-based Bnp Paribas Asset Management has invested 0% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested in 82,635 shares. Uss Inv Management accumulated 366,700 shares.

More notable recent American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On American Financial Group, Inc. (AFG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “American Financial Group Inc (AFG) Co-CEO & Co-President S Craig Lindner Sold $5. … – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “American Financial Group, Inc. Management to Participate in the 2019 Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Insurance Conference – Business Wire” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “American Financial Group: This 5.875% Baby Bond Is Now Trading On The NYSE – Seeking Alpha” published on March 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “American Financial Group Inc (AFG) Co-CEO & Co-President Carl H Lindner Iii Sold $15. … – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Naples Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $296.59 million and $411.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) by 10,417 shares to 139,161 shares, valued at $4.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core S&P Midcap Etf (IJH) by 4,825 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,572 shares, and has risen its stake in Preferred Apartment Communitie (NYSE:APTS).