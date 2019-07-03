Unilever Plc (UL) Shareholder Sei Investments Company Has Lowered Its Stake as Valuation Rose; Ithaka Group Position In Servicenow (NOW) Was Has Lifted

Ithaka Group Llc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc. (NOW) by 10.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ithaka Group Llc bought 11,436 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 122,999 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.32 million, up from 111,563 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ithaka Group Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $4.84 during the last trading session, reaching $293.15. About 985,870 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 57.69% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow: Frank Slootman Decided to Step Down as Chair and Board Member; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW SEES FY SUBSCRIPTION REV. $2.4B-$2.42B; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.56; 04/05/2018 – CipherCloud CASB+ Platform Combines Powerful Cloud Security with Data Protection and Compliance for ServiceNow Ecosystem; 07/05/2018 – ServiceChannel Announces Solution Integration at ServiceNow Knowledge18; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW 1Q REV. $589.2M, EST. $571.1M; 29/03/2018 – Nuvolo Names Veeva Systems Executive Dan Goldsmith to Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $163 FROM $147; 06/03/2018 Totango’s Zoe Application Now® Certified in the ServiceNow® Store; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW BUYS VENDORHAWK IN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION

Sei Investments Company decreased its stake in Unilever Plc (UL) by 43.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sei Investments Company sold 7,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,927 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $574,000, down from 17,497 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sei Investments Company who had been investing in Unilever Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $167.84B market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $63.8. About 394,829 shares traded. Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) has risen 7.71% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical UL News: 15/03/2018 – Unilever picks Rotterdam over London as corporate HQ; 15/03/2018 – Setback for Theresa May after Unilever moves base from UK; 19/04/2018 – Unilever Continues to Expect FY18 Underlying Sales Growth 3% – 5% Range; 15/03/2018 – Unilever 3 Units Are: Beauty & Personal Care, Home Care, and Foods & Refreshment; 30/04/2018 – M&G Global Dividend Adds Unilever, Cuts BAT; 03/05/2018 – UNILEVER’S PHILIPPINE SALES HEALTHY IN 1Q: CHAIRMAN SAYS AT ADB; 02/05/2018 – UNILEVER GHANA 1Q BASIC EPS 0.68 CEDIS; 19/04/2018 – Unilever Backs FY18 View; 19/04/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA 1Q NET INCOME 2.9B NAIRA; 15/03/2018 – Unilever Evolving Structure to Be Based on Three Divisions

More notable recent ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Time To Consider Buying Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Like EPS Growth Then Check Out Crane (NYSE:CR) Before It’s Too Late – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Think About Buying Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR) Now? – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “When Should You Buy Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Ithaka Group Llc, which manages about $535.35M and $627.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 11,426 shares to 185,322 shares, valued at $23.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 10,934 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 282,640 shares, and cut its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanson Mcclain holds 130 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Limited Co invested in 3,133 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Marsico Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.19% or 21,047 shares. Cambridge Invest Research Advsr holds 0.02% or 8,074 shares in its portfolio. National Ins Co Tx holds 0.37% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 28,671 shares. Peapack Gladstone Fincl holds 0.01% or 1,308 shares. Hudock Capital Group Limited Co stated it has 11 shares. First Retail Bank Of Omaha reported 1,086 shares stake. Clough Cap Prns Limited Partnership holds 1.33% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 61,595 shares. Prudential Fincl Incorporated has 10,030 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Duquesne Family Office Ltd Com holds 135,515 shares or 0.97% of its portfolio. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Llc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 374,505 shares. Dorsal Limited Com holds 4.84% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) or 300,000 shares. Private Advisor Grp Limited Liability Company owns 2,226 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag, Germany-based fund reported 528,387 shares.

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 insider sales for $38.95 million activity. 6,884 ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) shares with value of $1.53 million were sold by WADORS PATRICIA L. $1.71 million worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) was sold by Schneider David. Desai Chirantan Jitendra sold $468,369 worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) on Tuesday, February 12. The insider CODD RONALD E F sold 100,000 shares worth $22.01 million. LUDDY FREDERIC B also sold $5.06M worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) on Monday, February 11.

More notable recent Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Unilever N.V. (UN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Circulate Capital, U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), and Ocean Conservancy Announce Blended Finance Partnership to Combat Ocean Plastic Pollution – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019, Investingnews.com published: “BOS Completes Acquisition of Robotics Company Imdecol – Investing News Network” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Unilever PLC (UL) Presents at Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference (Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Unilever adds Japanese prestige skincare brand to its stable – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Sei Investments Company, which manages about $29.78B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bmc Stk Hldgs Inc by 30,158 shares to 39,995 shares, valued at $707,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Matthews Intl Corp (NASDAQ:MATW) by 24,297 shares in the quarter, for a total of 134,039 shares, and has risen its stake in Essential Pptys Rlty Tr Inc.