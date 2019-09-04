Unilever Plc (UL) Shareholder Narwhal Capital Management Lifted Position by $1.96 Million as Shares Declined; China Mobile LTD (CHL) Valuation Declined While Mawer Investment Management LTD Decreased Its Position

Narwhal Capital Management increased its stake in Unilever Plc (UL) by 49.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Narwhal Capital Management bought 34,347 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.22% . The hedge fund held 103,107 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.95M, up from 68,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Narwhal Capital Management who had been investing in Unilever Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $170.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $64.72. About 391,397 shares traded. The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) has risen 6.05% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical UL News: 15/03/2018 – The Cable – Theresa May, Unilever & Toys R Us; 14/05/2018 – Hindustan Unilever Net Profit Rises 14%; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A1 Long Term Issuer Rating To Unilever International Holdings N.V.; Stable Outlook; 19/04/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA 1Q OPER PROFIT 3.5B NAIRA; 19/04/2018 – Unilever’s Polman just cannot win, even if his shareholders can; 12/04/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LTD HLL.NS – APPROVES RE-APPOINTMENT OF SANJIV MEHTA AS MD & CEO; 12/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Hindustan Unilever sues former top officials for data theft – Mint; 15/03/2018 – Market Talk Roundup: Unilever Chooses Netherlands Over UK For Headquarters; 07/03/2018 – UNILEVER PLC ULVR.L – PROPOSED ANDREA JUNG JOIN BOARDS AS NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 19/04/2018 – UNILEVER PLC – FOR FULL YEAR, EXPECT IMPROVEMENT IN UNDERLYING OPERATING MARGIN AND CASH FLOW

Mawer Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in China Mobile Ltd (CHL) by 26.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mawer Investment Management Ltd sold 11,041 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.43% . The institutional investor held 31,127 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59 million, down from 42,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in China Mobile Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $172.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $42.1. About 395,576 shares traded. China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) has declined 4.40% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHL News: 22/03/2018 – China Mobile 2017 Operating Revenue CNY740.51 Billion; Up 4.5%; 15/05/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD 0941.HK – SHA YUEJIA WILL RESIGN FROM HIS POSITIONS AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND A VICE PRESIDENT; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD 0941.HK – FY OPERATING REVENUE WAS RMB740.5 BLN, UP BY 4.5%; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE: TO ACTIVELY EXPLORE OVERSEAS MARKETS; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE FY NET INCOME 114.28B YUAN, EST. 113.77B YUAN; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE 0941.HK SAYS 2018 CAPEX TO BE 166.1 BLN YUAN, DOWN 6.4 PCT FROM 2017; 14/05/2018 – CHINA TOWER CORPORATION LTD- 2017 PROFIT FOR THE YEAR RMB 1,943 MLN; 22/03/2018 – China Mobile 2017 Net Profit CNY114.28 Billion; 22/03/2018 – China Mobile Proposes Final Dividend of HK$1.582 a Share; 20/05/2018 – China Mobile End-April Subscribers at 899.7 Mln (Table)

Narwhal Capital Management, which manages about $490.63 million and $459.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cousins Pptys Inc (NYSE:CUZ) by 97,200 shares to 138,510 shares, valued at $1.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 15,484 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,338 shares, and cut its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC).

