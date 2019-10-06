Unilever Plc (UL) Shareholder First Foundation Advisors Trimmed Position; Granahan Investment Management Trimmed Its Position in John Bean Technologies (JBT) as Market Value Rose

Granahan Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in John Bean Technologies (JBT) by 8.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granahan Investment Management Inc sold 9,459 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.78% . The hedge fund held 106,201 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.86 million, down from 115,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc who had been investing in John Bean Technologies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $96.89. About 138,111 shares traded. John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) has risen 8.17% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.17% the S&P500.

First Foundation Advisors decreased its stake in Unilever Plc (UL) by 2.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Foundation Advisors sold 7,164 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.22% . The hedge fund held 260,983 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.17 million, down from 268,147 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Foundation Advisors who had been investing in Unilever Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $155.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $59.68. About 1.02M shares traded or 42.45% up from the average. The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) has risen 6.05% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical UL News: 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A1 Long Term Issuer Rating To Unilever International Holdings N.V.; Stable Outlook; 19/04/2018 – Unilever: Share Buy-Back Is To Return Expected After Tax Proceeds From Spreads Disposal; 23/03/2018 – Unilever shareholder baulks at London HQ move; 15/03/2018 – Unilever picks Rotterdam for HQ as Britain loses the battle before Brexit; 15/03/2018 – UNILEVER PLC ULVR.L – INTENDS TO SIMPLIFY FROM TWO LEGAL ENTITIES, N.V. AND PLC, INTO A SINGLE LEGAL ENTITY INCORPORATED IN NETHERLANDS; 20/04/2018 – UNILEVER NV UNc.AS : INDEPENDENT RESEARCH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 49.00 FROM EUR 47.00; RATING HOLD; 15/03/2018 – STEPHEN BAKER SAYS UNILEVER HQ MOVE IS UNRELATED TO BREXIT; 25/05/2018 – Bill George: As consumer giants struggle, Unilever rises above the pack; 19/04/2018 – Unilever Plans $7.4 Billion Buyback (Video); 19/04/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA 1Q NET INCOME 2.9B NAIRA

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 9 investors sold JBT shares while 71 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 31.74 million shares or 1.27% less from 32.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Balyasny Asset Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). Vanguard Grp Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) for 3.20 million shares. Ls Invest Advsrs Limited Com reported 0.01% of its portfolio in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). Texas Permanent School Fund, a Texas-based fund reported 21,466 shares. Strs Ohio owns 43,900 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can has 0.01% invested in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). Voya Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.06% or 248,294 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Bankshares Ag stated it has 0% of its portfolio in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). Glenmede Na invested in 1,501 shares or 0% of the stock. Mathes Inc reported 32,480 shares or 2.08% of all its holdings. Ftb Advsr Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). Us Natl Bank De has 0% invested in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). King Luther Cap Mngmt Corp accumulated 24,585 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Profit Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability has 2.58% invested in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) for 28,876 shares. First Republic Inv Mgmt, a California-based fund reported 44,074 shares.

Analysts await John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 2.83% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.06 per share. JBT’s profit will be $34.04 million for 22.22 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual earnings per share reported by John Bean Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.24% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) Have A Particularly Volatile Share Price? – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Excited About John Bean Technologies Corporation’s (NYSE:JBT) 26% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “JBT Corporation jumps 25% on Q2 earnings beat – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2018. More interesting news about John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why John Bean Technologies Stock Jumped 19.5% in April – Motley Fool” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What We Think About John Bean Technologies Corporation’s (NYSE:JBT) CEO Pay – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Granahan Investment Management Inc, which manages about $3.81 billion and $2.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Victory Capital Class A by 34,930 shares to 548,271 shares, valued at $9.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 639,589 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.06M shares, and has risen its stake in Adesto Technologies.