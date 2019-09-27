Unilever Plc (UL) Shareholder Cambridge Trust Company Upped Its Stake by $337,452; Shareholder Baxter Bros Has Upped Qualcomm (QCOM) Position

Baxter Bros Inc increased its stake in Qualcomm (QCOM) by 6.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baxter Bros Inc bought 4,112 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 72,006 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.48M, up from 67,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baxter Bros Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $94.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $77.42. About 2.11M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 16/03/2018 – FORMER QUALCOMM CHAIRMAN JACOBS MAY STEP DOWN FROM BOARD: DJ; 15/03/2018 – BROADCOM LTD-QUALCOMM WAS CLEARLY A UNIQUE AND VERY LARGE ACQUISITION OPPORTUNITY- CFO, CONF CALL; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom Drops Qualcomm Bid After Trump Opposition on Security; 18/04/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS HAVE OFFERED AFFECTED EMPLOYEES SEVERANCE PACKAGES TO REDUCE THE IMPACT OF THIS TRANSITION – SPOKESPERSON; 12/03/2018 – TREASURY SAYS BROADCOM VIOLATED ORDER ON QUALCOMM MEETING; 15/03/2018 – Broadcom Profit Surges in First Report After Qualcomm Deal Withdrawal; 05/03/2018 – Qualcomm Accuses Broadcom of ‘Trivializing’ U.S National Security — Barron’s Blog; 16/03/2018 – QCOM CONFIRMS JACOBS TO EXPLORE POSSIBILITY OF MAKING PROPOSAL; 30/05/2018 – VUZIX PARTNERS WITH QUALCOMM ON THE NEW SNAPDRAGON XR1 PLATFORM TO DEVELOP NEXT GENERATION AR SMART GLASSES; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm easing licensing terms in bid to strike deals

Cambridge Trust Company increased its stake in Unilever Plc (UL) by 3.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Trust Company bought 5,532 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.22% . The institutional investor held 163,060 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.11 million, up from 157,528 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Trust Company who had been investing in Unilever Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $158.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $60.5. About 455,339 shares traded. The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) has risen 6.05% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical UL News: 19/04/2018 – Unilever Raises Quarterly Dividend to EUR0.3872 Vs EUR0.3585; 13/04/2018 – Shareholder advisors ISS urge vote against Unilever remuneration policy; 09/04/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA APPROVES DIV OF 50 KOBO/SHR, PAYABLE MAY 11; 23/03/2018 – Unilever quits UK, Stephen Hawking’s legacy, Russian revolution lessons; 09/04/2018 – Net Solutions Included in Research List of Digital Experience Service Providers 2017; 14/05/2018 – Yoga Guru’s Blitz in India Fails to Dent Unilever’s Sales Gain; 22/03/2018 – Top Unilever investor blasts Rotterdam move; 15/03/2018 – Unilever 3 Units Are: Beauty & Personal Care, Home Care, and Foods & Refreshment; 19/04/2018 – UNILEVER CFO SAYS BLUEAIR HAS SEEN SLOWDOWN IN CHINA AFTER GOVERNMENT REGULATIONS AROUND AIR POLLUTION; 08/05/2018 – Unilever PLC Starts Buy Back Scheme As Announced on April 19

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Baxter Bros Inc, which manages about $372.05 million and $437.68M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa (NYSE:V) by 2,133 shares to 143,082 shares, valued at $24.83 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14,725 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,928 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE).

