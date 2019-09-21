Unilever Plc (UL) Shareholder Allen Investment Management Cut Position as Stock Value Declined; Kimberly (KMB) Holder Schafer Cullen Capital Management Boosted Its Position by $28.21 Million as Stock Value Rose

Allen Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Unilever Plc (UL) by 16.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allen Investment Management Llc sold 11,626 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.22% . The hedge fund held 57,134 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.54 million, down from 68,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allen Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Unilever Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $157.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.42% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $59.97. About 1.01 million shares traded or 53.87% up from the average. The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) has risen 6.05% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical UL News: 29/03/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA PLC UNILEVE.LG – FY PROFIT BEFORE TAX 11.21 BLN NAIRA VS 4.11 BLN NAIRA YR AGO; 15/03/2018 – UNILEVER PLC ULVR.L – THESE DIVISIONS – BEAUTY & PERSONAL CARE, HOME CARE, AND FOODS & REFRESHMENT – WILL BE MORE EMPOWERED, WITH GREATER RESPONSIBILITY FOR MAKING LONG- TERM STRATEGIC CHOICES AND; 24/05/2018 – UNILEVER GHANA MD YEO SAYS IN INTERVIEW IN ACCRA; 20/03/2018 – Unilever Priced a Quadruple-Tranche $2.1B Bond; 30/05/2018 – Fitch: No Rating Impact from Unilever’s Proposed Bond Terms Change; 19/04/2018 – UNILEVER PLC – ON TRACK TO MEET 2020 GOALS; 15/03/2018 – Unilever, Britain’s third-biggest company, will scrap its London corporate headquarters and make Rotterdam its sole legal home; 02/05/2018 – Investors Push Back Against Unilever Executive Pay Motion; 19/04/2018 – Unilever 1Q Turnover EUR12.6B; 17/04/2018 – Implementation of Tork EasyCube® Software Reduces the Number of Cleaning Rounds From 90 to 68 per Day at Unilever Headquarters

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Kimberly (KMB) by 24.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc bought 204,449 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The hedge fund held 1.03 million shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $142.61M, up from 823,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Kimberly for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $135.04. About 2.42M shares traded or 40.73% up from the average. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Earnings Beat, As Company Offers Higher Sales Guidance — MarketWatch; 16/04/2018 – USW Calls on Wisconsin Senate to Vote on Kimberly-Clark Plan; 10/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Declares Quarterly Dividend; 12/04/2018 – Made in Alabama: BREAKING: Kimberly-Clark announces $100M investment in #MobileAL mill to expand capacity; 03/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK DE MEXICO INFORMS ON ANTITRUST INVESTIGATION; 22/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark to Expand Production at its North Carolina Nonwovens Plant; 20/04/2018 – Kimberley-Clark looks to begin arbitration against Venezuela; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – KIM UNDERHILL, PRESIDENT OF KIMBERLY-CLARK PROFESSIONAL, HAS BEEN NAMED GROUP PRESIDENT KIMBERLY-CLARK NORTH AMERICA; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark 1Q Net $93M; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Sees FY Adj EPS $6.90-Adj EPS $7.20

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 45 investors sold KMB shares while 405 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 238.43 million shares or 0.27% less from 239.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1,780 were reported by Bellecapital Intl Ltd. Moors Cabot invested in 0.32% or 19,192 shares. Holderness Com stated it has 0.37% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Colonial Trust Advisors reported 0.5% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Savings Bank Of New York Mellon reported 4.52M shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.09% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Asset Management invested in 0.07% or 4,678 shares. 20,915 were accumulated by Patten And Patten Inc Tn. Chevy Chase Tru Holdings holds 297,827 shares. Stevens First Principles Advsrs has 2,900 shares. Sunbelt stated it has 17,705 shares or 1.03% of all its holdings. Cambridge Incorporated invested 0.12% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Moreover, Cumberland Prtn Limited has 0.2% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Tru Of Oklahoma reported 0% stake. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 25,000 shares.

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc, which manages about $10.62B and $8.50 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Allstate Corp. (NYSE:ALL) by 7,932 shares to 66,197 shares, valued at $6.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Magyar Telekom Telecommunicati by 494,029 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 502,327 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci South Korea Etf (EWY).

Allen Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.32 billion and $3.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 7,667 shares to 152,387 shares, valued at $164.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 3,675 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,863 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM).

