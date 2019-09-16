Unilever Plc (UL) Position Has Raised by Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company; Denali Advisors Has Cut Its W.P. Carey Reit (WPC) Holding as Market Value Rose

Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company increased its stake in Unilever Plc (UL) by 22.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company bought 5,116 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.22% . The institutional investor held 27,707 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.72 million, up from 22,591 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company who had been investing in Unilever Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $157.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $60.35. About 435,325 shares traded. The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) has risen 6.05% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical UL News: 13/04/2018 – MEDIA-Unilever faces shareholder backlash over top executives’ bonuses – Sky News; 19/04/2018 – P&G, Nestle, Unilever forgo price increases to move product; 14/05/2018 – Hindustan Unilever January-March Revenue INR90.03 Billion vs. INR 87.73 Billion a Year Earlier; 22/03/2018 – Unilever shareholders speak out over London delisting fears; 19/04/2018 – Europe’s household goods led the losses, with Unilever among the sector’s worst performers; 16/03/2018 – Unilever says Brexit not behind Rotterdam move; 14/05/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER 4Q OTHER INCOME 1B RUPEES; 19/04/2018 – INTERVIEW – UNILEVER CFO SAYS BALANCE OF VOLUME AND PRICE TO IMPROVE IN BACK HALF OF YEAR; 07/03/2018 – UNILEVER – ANN FUDGE WILL BE RETIRING FROM UNILEVER N.V. AND PLC BOARDS AT CONCLUSION OF 2018 AGMS HAVING SERVED FOR NINE YEARS ON BOARDS; 02/05/2018 – Unilever pay policy wins tepid support

Denali Advisors Llc decreased its stake in W.P. Carey Inc. Reit (WPC) by 15.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Denali Advisors Llc sold 19,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.30% . The institutional investor held 105,600 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.57 million, down from 124,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Denali Advisors Llc who had been investing in W.P. Carey Inc. Reit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $86.93. About 144,783 shares traded. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has risen 33.84% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.84% the S&P500. Some Historical WPC News: 15/03/2018 W. P. Carey Inc. Increases Quarterly Dividend To $1.015 Per Share; 24/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Cross Country Healthcare, Tribune Media, W.P. Carey, Advanced Drainage, Ambac Financial; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY INC WPC.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $5.30 TO $5.50; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q Net $65.3M; 30/05/2018 – SABR PARTNERS WITH ALTA/KPH, LAUNCHES ALTA SABR FUND; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey Raises Dividend to $1.015; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY INC WPC.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.81 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 – WP CAREY INC – INCREASED ITS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $1.015 PER SHARE; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY 1Q NET REV. $190.3M; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey Sees FY EPS $5.30-EPS $5.50

More recent The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “We Need to Get Serious About the Sustainability of Shopify Stockâ€™s Growth – Investorplace.com” on September 16, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “Is Unilever plc (UL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Unilever: My Favourite Defensive Pick Right Now – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 19, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company, which manages about $216.43 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 8,964 shares to 14,625 shares, valued at $800,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 27,774 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,353 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Denali Advisors Llc, which manages about $357.49 million and $668.80M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) by 34,749 shares to 34,800 shares, valued at $798,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aircastle Ltd (NYSE:AYR) by 41,491 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Utah Medical Products Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD).

Analysts await W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.26 earnings per share, down 14.86% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.48 per share. WPC’s profit will be $215.20M for 17.25 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by W. P. Carey Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.28% EPS growth.