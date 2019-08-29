Unilever Plc (UL) Market Valuation Declined While Harding Loevner LP Cut Stake by $1.13 Million; Logmein (LOGM) Shareholder New York State Common Retirement Fund Trimmed Holding

Harding Loevner Lp decreased its stake in Unilever Plc (UL) by 0.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harding Loevner Lp sold 19,804 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.22% . The hedge fund held 2.84M shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $164.06M, down from 2.86 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harding Loevner Lp who had been investing in Unilever Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $166.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $62.96. About 877,705 shares traded or 34.62% up from the average. The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) has risen 6.05% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical UL News: 19/04/2018 – WRAPUP-Nestle, Unilever forego price increases to move product; 24/05/2018 – Unilever’s Ghana Unit Sees Growing Economy to Bolster Sales; 29/03/2018 – Buyout financings skirt ECB’s lending rules; 02/05/2018 – Investors Push Back Against Unilever Executive Pay Motion; 15/03/2018 – UK FINANCE MINISTER HAMMOND SAYS UNILEVER MOVING HQ TO ROTTERDAM WON’T IMPACT AMOUNT OF TAX IT PAYS IN UK – BBC NEWS; 22/03/2018 – Columbia Threadneedle balks at Unilever restructuring; 19/04/2018 – Unilever 1Q Turnover Excluding Spreads EUR11.9B; 14/05/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER 4Q NET INCOME 13.5B RUPEES; 15/03/2018 – Unilever Picks Rotterdam Over London for Headquarters — 3rd Update; 20/03/2018 – Unilever Prices $2.1B Bond on the U.S. Market

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Logmein Inc (LOGM) by 14.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Common Retirement Fund sold 16,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The institutional investor held 97,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.81M, down from 113,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund who had been investing in Logmein Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $67.32. About 185,544 shares traded. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 6.50% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 21/05/2018 – LOGMEIN CFO EDWARD HERDIECH NAMED BOSTON BUSINESS JOURNAL 2018 CFO OF THE YEAR HONOREE; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC LOGM.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.49 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn 1Q Rev $279.2M; 09/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC – IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING CONCLUSION OF COMPANY’S 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS, SIZE OF BOARD WILL BE REDUCED BACK TO NINE; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn 1Q EPS 56c; 03/04/2018 – LogMeIn Completes Acquisition Of Jive Communications; 10/04/2018 – LogMeIn Announces LastPass Integration Partnership with OneLogin; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC SEES FY SHR $0.85 TO $0.96; 02/04/2018 – Mizuho Initiates Coverage Of LogMeIn At Buy — MarketWatch; 20/04/2018 – LogMeIn Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More important recent The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Unilever PLC (UL) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “Unilever goes ex-dividend tomorrow – Seeking Alpha”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Unilever plc (UL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Unilever: My Favourite Defensive Pick Right Now – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Harding Loevner Lp, which manages about $36.30B and $21.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 16,636 shares to 651,988 shares, valued at $135.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Linde Plc by 52,046 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.03 million shares, and has risen its stake in China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL).

New York State Common Retirement Fund, which manages about $77.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackbaud Inc (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 6,679 shares to 632,519 shares, valued at $50.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Modine Manufacturing Co (NYSE:MOD) by 188,284 shares in the quarter, for a total of 322,838 shares, and has risen its stake in T (NYSE:TMUS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold LOGM shares while 78 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 44.42 million shares or 8.13% less from 48.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Verition Fund Mngmt Llc reported 2,521 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys invested in 71,482 shares. Shell Asset Communications holds 6,513 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 842 were accumulated by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc owns 13,093 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Royal London Asset Mgmt accumulated 273 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.01% or 8,459 shares. Bailard stated it has 10,130 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. First Interstate Savings Bank accumulated 27 shares. The Michigan-based World Asset Mgmt has invested 0.01% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt holds 0.01% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) or 8,956 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Company reported 36,371 shares. Fisher Asset Ltd owns 72,967 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Swiss Fincl Bank has 93,200 shares. Brown Advisory invested 0% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM).