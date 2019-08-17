Unilever Plc (UL) Holder Sather Financial Group Upped Stake; Somerville Kurt F Lowered Its Pfizer (PFE) Position by $360,150 as Shares Declined

Somerville Kurt F decreased its stake in Pfizer (PFE) by 22.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerville Kurt F sold 8,575 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 29,372 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25M, down from 37,947 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerville Kurt F who had been investing in Pfizer for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $34.65. About 27.60 million shares traded or 6.75% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 15/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – APPROVED RETACRIT AS BIOSIMILAR TO EPOGEN/PROCRIT FOR TREATMENT OF ANEMIA; 19/03/2018 – U.S. FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW FOR XTANDI SNDA; 23/03/2018 – GSK pulls out of $20 bln race for Pfizer assets; 15/05/2018 – PFIZER IN PACT WITH VIFOR PHARMA FOR RETACRIT COMMERCIALIZATION; 09/05/2018 – MYLAN CEO: WORKING CLOSELY WITH FDA AND PFIZER ON EPIPEN SUPPLY; 30/05/2018 – Pfizer: XELJANZ, an Oral Therapy, Is First and Only JAK Inhibitor Approved in U.S. for This Patient Population; 22/05/2018 – Spark Therapeutics and Pfizer Announce Data from 15 Participants with Hemophilia B Showing Persistent and Sustained Factor IX Levels with No Serious Adverse Events; 07/05/2018 – PFIZER INDIA QTR NET 1.05B RUPEES; EST. 854M RUPEES; 29/05/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq meets targets in lung cancer trial; 19/03/2018 – Protalix BioTherapeutics Announces Acceptance of Abstract on OPRX-106 as a Lecture Presentation at the Digestive Diseases Week® 2018

Sather Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Unilever Plc (UL) by 154.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sather Financial Group Inc bought 208,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.22% . The institutional investor held 343,315 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.82M, up from 134,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Unilever Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $161.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $61.06. About 880,728 shares traded or 30.24% up from the average. Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) has risen 6.05% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical UL News: 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A1 Long Term Issuer Rating To Unilever International Holdings N.V.; Stable Outlook; 14/05/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER 4Q VOLUME +11%; 12/04/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER APPOINTS CEO SANJIV MEHTA AS CHAIRMAN; 08/05/2018 – Unilever Ice Cream Heats up the Freezer Aisle with 20 New Frozen Treats; 19/04/2018 – Unilever 1Q Turnover Excluding Spreads EUR11.9B; 13/03/2018 – Unilever Enters into New Strategic Co-operation with Alibaba; 19/04/2018 – UNILEVER PLC – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND RAISED 8% TO EUR 0.3872 PER SHARE; 19/04/2018 – UNILEVER EXEC SAYS AT CURRENT SPOT RATES CURRENCY WOULD HAVE A NEGATIVE 6-7 PCT IMPACT ON ANNUAL TURNOVER, SLIGHTLY MORE ON EPS; 15/03/2018 – UNILEVER CFO SAYS “BREXIT WAS ABSOLUTELY NOT A FACTOR” IN DECISION TO SCRAP LONDON CORPORATE HQ; 23/04/2018 – UNILEVER INDONESIA 1Q NET INCOME 1.84T RUPIAH

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Somerville Kurt F, which manages about $504.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Holdings by 8,890 shares to 59,778 shares, valued at $6.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,386 shares in the quarter, for a total of 104,615 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN).