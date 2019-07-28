Unilever Plc (UL) Holder Sather Financial Group Has Boosted Holding by $11.87 Million; Zix Com (ZIXI) Shareholder Perritt Capital Management Lowered Position by $2.32 Million as Share Value Rose

Perritt Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Zix Corp Com (ZIXI) by 79.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perritt Capital Management Inc sold 387,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $688,000, down from 487,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Zix Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $495.48M market cap company. The stock increased 2.65% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $8.92. About 654,247 shares traded. Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) has risen 76.85% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ZIXI News: 03/04/2018 – ZIX BUYS SEATTLE-BASED ERADO TO EXPAND UNIFIED ARCHIVING,; 02/05/2018 – Zix 1Q EPS 4c; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees FY18 EPS 15c-EPS 16c; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees 2Q Adj EPS 7c; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees FY18 Rev $69M-$70.5M; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees FY18 Adj EPS 30c; 03/04/2018 – Zix Acquires Seattle-Based Erado To Expand Its Unified Archiving, EDiscovery And Compliance Solutions; 02/05/2018 – Zix 1Q Adj EPS 8c; 22/05/2018 – Zix at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference May 24; 22/05/2018 – Zix Sets May 2018 Financial Conference Schedule

Sather Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Unilever Plc (UL) by 154.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sather Financial Group Inc bought 208,320 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 343,315 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.82 million, up from 134,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Unilever Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $160.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $60.95. About 510,006 shares traded. Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) has risen 7.71% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical UL News: 15/03/2018 – Unilever to Create Single Legal Entity Incorporated in Netherlands; 08/05/2018 – Unilever PLC Starts Buy Back Scheme As Announced on April 19; 15/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Hindustan Unilever for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 19/04/2018 – Unilever Continue To Expect Improvement in Underlying Operating Margin, Cash Flow; 20/03/2018 – BlackRock Global Dividend Cuts Roche, Buys More Unilever; 19/04/2018 – UNILEVER CFO SAYS HAS SEVERAL LEVERS IN PLACE TO MITIGATE HIGHER FREIGHT COSTS, SUCH AS SAVINGS PROGRAMS; 15/03/2018 – Unilever picks Rotterdam for HQ as Britain loses the battle before Brexit; 19/04/2018 – Unilever’s Polman just cannot win, even if his shareholders can; 15/03/2018 – Unilever Will Continue to Be Listed in London, Amsterdam and NY; 19/04/2018 – UNILEVER CFO SAYS 2018 CONSENSUS LOOKS STRETCHING BUT ACHIEVABLE

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 12 investors sold ZIXI shares while 44 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 36.10 million shares or 3.36% less from 37.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw, New York-based fund reported 1.57M shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Co holds 69,551 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada has invested 0% in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). 21,430 were accumulated by Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio. Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 16,453 shares. New York-based Tiaa Cref Invest Management Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). Heritage Investors Corporation accumulated 0.01% or 18,175 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt reported 171,063 shares stake. Strs Ohio reported 91,900 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 34,994 were accumulated by Manufacturers Life Ins Co The. Bessemer Gp Incorporated reported 0% in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). Aqr Cap Management Ltd Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) for 911,244 shares. Dupont Corp holds 0.02% or 95,543 shares in its portfolio. Amer Century Companies Incorporated holds 0% or 262,362 shares. Hillsdale Investment Management reported 85,300 shares.

Perritt Capital Management Inc, which manages about $709.62 million and $266.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tecnoglass Inc Shs (NASDAQ:TGLS) by 81,527 shares to 221,279 shares, valued at $1.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.07 EPS, up 133.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.03 per share. ZIXI’s profit will be $3.89M for 31.86 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.01 actual EPS reported by Zix Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 600.00% EPS growth.

Sather Financial Group Inc, which manages about $361.65M and $493.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 55,756 shares to 72,593 shares, valued at $2.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2,195 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,669 shares, and cut its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST).