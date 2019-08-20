Unilever Plc (UL) Holder Narwhal Capital Management Has Upped Stake; As Nvidia (NVDA) Share Value Declined, Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company Has Boosted by $2.15 Million Its Position

Narwhal Capital Management increased its stake in Unilever Plc (UL) by 49.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Narwhal Capital Management bought 34,347 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.22% . The hedge fund held 103,107 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.95 million, up from 68,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Narwhal Capital Management who had been investing in Unilever Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $163.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $61.82. About 620,793 shares traded. Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) has risen 6.05% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical UL News: 19/04/2018 – Unilever To Start a Share Buy-Back Program of Up to EUR6B in May; 15/03/2018 – Unilever says moving HQ from UK `nothing to do with Brexit’; 19/04/2018 – WRAPUP-Nestle, Unilever forego price increases to move product; 16/03/2018 – Unilever has chosen to protect itself from modern capitalism; 15/03/2018 – UNILEVER PLC ULVR.L – THIS SECURES NEARLY £1 BLN PER YEAR OF CONTINUED SPEND IN UK, INCLUDING A SIGNIFICANT COMMITMENT TO R&D; 12/04/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER APPOINTS CEO SANJIV MEHTA AS CHAIRMAN; 14/05/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER 4Q REV. 90B RUPEES; 19/04/2018 – UNILEVER CFO SAYS “WOULD BE DELIGHTED” TO BE INCLUDED IN ALL INDECES, BUT NOT THE COMPANY’S DECISION; 30/05/2018 – Fitch: No Rating Impact from Unilever’s Proposed Bond Terms Change; 14/05/2018 – Hindustan Unilever January-March Revenue INR90.03 Billion vs. INR 87.73 Billion a Year Earlier

Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 2000% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company bought 12,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 12,600 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.26 million, up from 600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.01B market cap company. The stock increased 7.03% or $11.22 during the last trading session, reaching $170.78. About 20.41M shares traded or 94.88% up from the average. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Halts Test of Self-Driving Tech Following Uber Crash; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS SUSPENDED TESTING FOLLOWING FATAL UBER ACCIDENT; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia suspends self-driving tests across the globe after the fatal crash involving an Uber self-driving vehicle; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SEES CRYPTO SPECIFIC REVENUE IN 2Q TO BE 1/3 OF 1Q LEVEL; 17/05/2018 – Tech Radar: Nvidia GTX 1180 Founders Edition looks set to rock PCs in July; 23/04/2018 – MinerEye CEO Yaniv Avidan to Speak About Using Al to Organize Unstructured Data at the Upcoming NVIDIA lnception Connect in Israel; 17/05/2018 – The Inquirer.net: Nvidia’s Turing GPUs will reportedly debut in July; 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New Al Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences; 25/04/2018 – “Trucking is right now â€¦ experiencing a severe crisis,” Robert Csongor, vice president and general manager of automotive at Nvidia, said during the company’s March 27 investor day. “There’s a shortage of trucking drivers driven by the Amazon age

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qci Asset Mngmt New York has invested 1.3% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Webster Bank N A has 0.32% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 12,519 shares. Vanguard Gru accumulated 45.46M shares. Mufg Americas has invested 0% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). New England Invest And Retirement Grp Incorporated Inc stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 0.45% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 225 shares. Laurion Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 500 shares. Northern Tru stated it has 6.95M shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Kwmg Limited Liability has invested 0.03% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv, a Connecticut-based fund reported 26,559 shares. Navellier Associate holds 0.04% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 1,579 shares. Hilltop Inc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 1,512 shares. Daiwa Secs Group has 0.11% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 71,737 shares.