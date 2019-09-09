Unilever Plc (UL) Holder Intersect Capital Has Decreased Holding; As Himax Technologies (Call) (HIMX) Shares Declined, Symmetry Peak Management Lowered Stake by $1.01 Million

Intersect Capital Llc decreased its stake in Unilever Plc (UL) by 39.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intersect Capital Llc sold 5,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.22% . The institutional investor held 8,613 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $497,000, down from 14,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intersect Capital Llc who had been investing in Unilever Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $166.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $63.87. About 435,228 shares traded. The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) has risen 6.05% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical UL News: 20/03/2018 – BlackRock Global Dividend Cuts Roche, Buys More Unilever; 14/03/2018 – Unilever set to give up London HQ – Sky News; 19/04/2018 – UNILEVER CFO SAYS SEES MARKETS GROWING JUST BELOW 3 PCT; 12/04/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LTD HLL.NS SAYS HARISH MANWANI RETIRES AS NON EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 14/05/2018 – Hindustan Unilever January-March Net Profit INR13.51 Billion; 15/03/2018 – Unilever 3 Units Are: Beauty & Personal Care, Home Care, and Foods & Refreshment; 19/04/2018 – UNILEVER PLC – FOR FULL YEAR, CONTINUE TO EXPECT UNDERLYING SALES GROWTH IN 3% – 5% RANGE; 19/04/2018 – INTERVIEW – UNILEVER CFO SAYS NEW SHARE BUYBACK A RESULT OF SPREADS DIVESTITURE; 19/04/2018 – INTERVIEW – UNILEVER CFO SAYS BALANCE OF VOLUME AND PRICE TO IMPROVE IN BACK HALF OF YEAR; 19/04/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA PLC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2018, REVENUE 25.82 BLN NAIRA VS 22.17 BLN NAIRA

Symmetry Peak Management Llc decreased its stake in Himax Technologies Inc (Call) (HIMX) by 87.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symmetry Peak Management Llc sold 335,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.80% . The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $160,000, down from 385,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symmetry Peak Management Llc who had been investing in Himax Technologies Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $332.05 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.83% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $2.17. About 957,003 shares traded. Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) has declined 54.64% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.64% the S&P500. Some Historical HIMX News: 10/05/2018 – Himax 1Q Adj EPS $.016; 29/03/2018 – HIMAX TECHNOLOGIES INC – TERMS OF INVESTMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 29/03/2018 – HIMAX DECIDES TO EXERCISE OPTIONS TO FULLY BUY EMZA VISUAL; 29/03/2018 – Himax Decides To Exercise Options To Fully Acquire Emza Visual Sense; 10/05/2018 – Himax 1Q Loss $3.3M; 25/05/2018 – Himax Technologies, Inc. to Attend Cowen and Company 46th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on May 30 — 31, 2018; 29/05/2018 – Himax Technologies, Inc. to Attend Baird 2018 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference on June 6 — 7, 2018; 10/05/2018 – Himax 1Q Rev $163M; 29/05/2018 – Himax Technologies, Inc. to Attend Baird 2018 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference on June 6 – 7, 2018; 25/05/2018 – Himax Technologies, Inc. to Attend Cowen and Company 46th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on May 30 – 31, 2018

Symmetry Peak Management Llc, which manages about $416.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Svmk Inc (Call) by 80,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $1.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qudian Inc (Call) by 390,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 419,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Okta Inc (Put).

Analysts await Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.05 earnings per share, down 600.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.01 per share. After $-0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Himax Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 66.67% negative EPS growth.