Unilever PLC (UL) and The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Comparing side by side

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) and The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL), both competing one another are Personal Products companies. We will compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unilever PLC 58 0.00 N/A 3.93 15.30 The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. 165 4.53 N/A 5.06 36.42

Table 1 demonstrates Unilever PLC and The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Unilever PLC. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Unilever PLC’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Unilever PLC and The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unilever PLC 0.00% 0% 0% The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. 0.00% 40.3% 14.3%

Volatility & Risk

Unilever PLC’s volatility measures that it’s 46.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.54 beta. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a 0.81 beta and it is 19.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Unilever PLC and The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Unilever PLC 0 0 0 0.00 The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. 0 3 6 2.67

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $172.78 consensus target price and a -5.17% potential downside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Unilever PLC and The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 7.4% and 93.2%. About 2.9% of Unilever PLC’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Unilever PLC -3.39% -3.13% -0.22% 13.43% 6.05% 15.06% The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. -2.78% 1.08% 8.16% 37.07% 37.39% 41.58%

For the past year Unilever PLC has weaker performance than The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

Summary

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. beats Unilever PLC on 12 of the 11 factors.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products for face, eyes, lips, and nails, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools. It also provides fragrance products in various forms comprising eau de parfum sprays and colognes, lotions, powders, creams, bath/shower products, candles, and soaps; and hair care products consisting of shampoos, conditioners, styling products, treatment, finishing sprays, and hair color products, as well as sells ancillary products and services. The company offers its products under the brands of EstÃ©e Lauder, Aramis, Clinique, Prescriptives, Lab Series, Origins, MÂ·AÂ·C, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Aveda, Jo Malone London, Bumble and bumble, Darphin, Ojon, Smashbox, RODIN olio lusso, Le Labo, Editions de Parfums FrÃ©dÃ©ric Malle, GLAMGLOW, By Kilian, BECCA, Too Faced, GoodSkin Labs, and Osiao. In addition, it operates as a licensee for fragrances and/or cosmetics sold under the Tommy Hilfiger, Donna Karan New York, DKNY, Kiton, Michael Kors, Tom Ford, Dr. Andrew Weil, Ermenegildo Zegna, AERIN, and Tory Burch brand names. The company sells its products through department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries, pharmacies, and salons and spas; freestanding stores; e-commerce Websites; stores in airports and on cruise ships; in-flight and duty-free shops; and self-select outlets. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. was founded in 1946 and is based in New York, New York.