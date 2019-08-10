Unilever Plc Spon Adr New (UL) Holding Has Increased by First Long Island Investors Llc; As Celestica (CLS) Shares Declined, Holder Moab Capital Partners Has Decreased Its Position by $3.66 Million

Moab Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Celestica Inc (CLS) by 85.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moab Capital Partners Llc sold 457,656 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.12% . The hedge fund held 74,817 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $632,000, down from 532,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moab Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Celestica Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $872.88M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $6.82. About 551,399 shares traded or 48.63% up from the average. Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) has declined 40.22% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.22% the S&P500. Some Historical CLS News: 27/04/2018 – Celestica 1Q Adj EPS 24c; 25/04/2018 – Celestica Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Esperion Therapeutics, Celestica, Sapiens International Corporation N.V, Royal B; 26/03/2018 – Celestica Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Celestica Sees 2Q Rev $1.575B-$1.675B; 17/05/2018 – Celestica Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – CELESTICA INC QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS (NON-IFRS) $0.24 PER SHARE; 27/04/2018 – Celestica Announces Election of Directors; 27/04/2018 – Celestica 1Q EPS 10c; 15/05/2018 – Lakewood Capital Management Buys New 2.9% Position in Celestica

First Long Island Investors Llc increased its stake in Unilever Plc Spon Adr New (UL) by 4.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Long Island Investors Llc bought 10,509 shares as the company's stock declined 0.22% . The hedge fund held 263,212 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.19 million, up from 252,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Long Island Investors Llc who had been investing in Unilever Plc Spon Adr New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $155.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $58.86. About 790,072 shares traded or 18.26% up from the average. Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) has risen 6.05% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500.

More notable recent Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Unilever: Growing Dividend With Emerging Markets Exposure – Seeking Alpha" on July 19, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: "Is Personal Care Segment Revenue Driving Unilever's Total Revenue Growth? – Forbes" published on July 26, 2019

First Long Island Investors Llc, which manages about $805.84M and $774.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Growth Etf (VUG) by 2,848 shares to 2,400 shares, valued at $375,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ecolab Inc Com (NYSE:ECL) by 4,669 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,911 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp Com (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Analysts await Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $-0.11 EPS, down 283.33% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.06 per share. After $-0.05 actual EPS reported by Celestica Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 120.00% negative EPS growth.