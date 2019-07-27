Unilever Plc Sp Adr (UL) Shareholder Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Has Raised Its Stake by $1.04 Million; Jlb & Associates Position in Mastercard (MA) Has Cut as Share Value Rose

Jlb & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Mastercard (MA) by 4.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jlb & Associates Inc sold 5,032 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 101,697 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.94M, down from 106,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jlb & Associates Inc who had been investing in Mastercard for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $288.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $282.07. About 2.52 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD: LYONS LEAVES CO. TO START VENTURE FOR SERVICES; 29/05/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Total Assets $22.94 Billion as of March 31; 26/04/2018 – The Town of Narragansett, Rhode Island Clerk’s Office Deploys SailPoint Over-the-Counter (OTC); 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Gross Dollar Volume 14%; 16/04/2018 – AMBASSADOR MICHAEL FROMAN JOINS MASTERCARD AS VICE CHAIRMAN,; 26/04/2018 – Mastercard’s Predictive Analytics Solution Minimizes Risk for Retailers; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD 1Q ADJ EPS $1.50, EST. $1.24; 01/05/2018 – Mastercard Pioneers Remote Biometric Card Enrollment; 08/05/2018 – Comdata Announces Partnership Renewal with lnfintech to Support ePayables Vendor Enrollment

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Unilever Plc Sp Adr (UL) by 10.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc bought 18,277 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 196,915 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.37M, up from 178,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Unilever Plc Sp Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $160.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $60.95. About 510,006 shares traded. Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) has risen 7.71% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical UL News: 15/03/2018 – Unilever: Refreshment Unit Will Continue to Be Based in Rotterdam; 02/05/2018 – UNILEVER GHANA 1Q REV. 165.3M CEDIS; 22/03/2018 – Columbia Threadneedle balks at Unilever restructuring; 15/03/2018 – Unilever Will Continue to Be Listed in London, Amsterdam and NY; 15/03/2018 – Unilever’s move is not all about Brexit, but . .; 14/03/2018 – Unilever Board Decides to Locate Headquarters in Rotterdam; 19/04/2018 – INTERVIEW – UNILEVER CFO SAYS PRICING DIFFICULTIES FOCUSED AROUND BRAZIL, INDONESIA, INDIA AND UK; 24/04/2018 – Dutch gov’t memos: Tax cut was ‘decisive’ for Unilever’s HQ choice; 15/03/2018 – UK BUSINESS MINISTRY SAYS UNILEVER HEADQUARTERS DECISION IS NOT CONNECTED TO THE UK’S DEPARTURE FROM THE EU; 18/04/2018 – Unilever faces mounting investor unrest over UK exit

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc, which manages about $978.23M and $904.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Smucker J M Co (NYSE:SJM) by 9,418 shares to 24,280 shares, valued at $2.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5,046 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,734 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Index Etf (SPY).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $13.25 million activity.

Jlb & Associates Inc, which manages about $350.10 million and $474.18M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) by 25,959 shares to 198,995 shares, valued at $8.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 15,318 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,619 shares, and has risen its stake in Marsh & Mc Lennan (NYSE:MMC).